Teekay Corporation Announces 3.5-Year Contract for the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Chestnut Joint Venture, a joint venture between Spirit Energy Ltd. and Dana Petroleum Ltd., to extend the employment of the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO unit (Hummingbird) on the Chestnut field in the North Sea until March 2023. This contract extension was done in conjunction with the Chestnut Joint Venture’s plan to drill a new well at the Chestnut field. The new Hummingbird contract took effect on October 1, 2019 and is based on a fixed charter rate instead of the previous fixed charter rate plus oil production/price tariff.



“We are pleased to announce this important multi-year FPSO contract extension for the Hummingbird in connection with our customer’s new drilling program, further extending the production of the field in the North Sea which originally commenced in 2008 and follows several contract extensions with the Chestnut Joint Venture. In addition, the new terms of the contract extension are expected to provide more cash flow visibility and stability to the Company,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and also provides offshore production. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), the world’s third largest independent owner and operator of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $12 billion, comprised of approximately 150 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With 12 operating offices around the world and approximately 5,700 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including: the stability of future cash flows from the Hummingbird; the expected production life of the Chestnut field; and the expected duration of the Hummingbird contract. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: less than expected revenue generated by, or higher than expected expenses and costs incurred relating to, the Hummingbird; changes in oil prices; changes in oil production on the Chestnut field; potential early termination of the Hummingbird charter contract; and other factors discussed in Teekay’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Teekay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Teekay’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.