GBT Commences Development of New Neuromorphic Microchip Project, The CLEVER Chip

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it commenced development of a new neuromorphic microchip project called the CLEVER chip.



The microchip is specifically targeted to become a hardware support for its AI software technology. The CLEVER chip is intended to be a neuromorphic AI chip, which is defined as an advanced integrated circuit that is built based on a model of the human brain, electronically modelling its neurons and synapses architecture. It is GBT’s intent to design the microchip to process vast data such as media (images, sound) and to respond to changes in that data in ways not specifically programmed but concluded by the chip's algorithms. The goal of the CLEVER Chip is to accelerate GBT's AI technology, which is based on deep machine learning and automated analytical model building, and in turn enabling real-time response for interaction with humans.

"We are excited to start this project since we believe it is the future of AI. Understanding how the human brain works, and modeling microchips after it, is a great challenge and we believe that we have all the required knowledge and experience to achieve this goal. Neuromorphic integrated circuits strive to model the human brain in silicon and process information as billions of neurons and trillions of synapses would do. It is our goal to design the CLEVER microchip to 'think' similarly to humans according to neurons based architecture allowing humanlike intelligent response. The system under development is being designed to work not by rules-based response but by neural network modeling and self learning, responding to changing images, sounds, and the like. That is a true process of learning. We intend to incorporate brain-alike, advanced neural networks into the CLEVER chip to understand inputs, run simulations/analytics, understand conditions/situations and make conclusions," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s Chief Technology Officer.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“Gopher”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

