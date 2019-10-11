Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced today that it will report third quarter 2019 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on November 4, 2019. Management will host an earnings conference call on November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain (11:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (800) 789-3525, or (442) 268-1041 for international calls, (Conference ID: 3066178) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.cdevinc.com . A replay of the call will be available on Centennial’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 3066178) for a 14-day period following the call.



About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated exclusively in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com .

Contact:

Hays Mabry

Director, Investor Relations

(832) 240-3265

ir@cdevinc.com



