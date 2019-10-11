Analysis of the Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2019-2023 - Adoption of Connected Healthcare Solutions to Improve Patient Adherence & Compliance

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Drug Delivery Devices Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing interest in drug delivery devices is more towards microneedle technology for vaccines and hormones. As healthcare companies focus on the transdermal mode of delivery for insulin, companies developing patch technologies have also received huge funding, indicating that the interest in the industry is shifting toward transdermal drug delivery. Great emphasis is being placed on the targeted drug delivery system to help minimize the probability of adverse effects. This system ensures reachability with enhanced efficacy and minimal degradation bypassing the body's defense mechanisms.



Expanding patient populations and growing unmet medical needs are contributing to a higher demand for healthcare services and leading to increased cost pressures within global healthcare systems. Steadily rising healthcare costs have also led to increased scrutiny on drug pricing by governments, the media, and consumers. In this context, it is understandable that extending the use of generics is considered an important element in most prescribing strategies to achieve substantial savings without impacting patient care. Switching from branded inhaled drugs to lower-cost generics represents an opportunity to reduce the cost of treatments for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



One challenge posed by the new generations of biologics is that many of them are large molecules and have to be administered in high concentrations. The resulting formulations reach high viscosities, sometimes together with high volumes, thus creating a challenge for traditional delivery systems. As a result, large-volume wearable injectors, which are worn on the skin, have gained increasing interest within the pharmaceutical industry.



For existing companies, the real question is how to transform a seemingly simple delivery device into a technology-fueled, infection-free, and sleek connected environment. A true smart hospital focuses on three major areas - operational efficiency, clinical excellence, and patient-centricity, with technological advances being leveraged for these 3 areas to derive the smart' insight, which was not possible earlier. Effective drug delivery devices must also provide patient-centric services that are aligned to clinical outcomes.

Currently, the major challenges for the adoption of this concept, apart from the obvious need for financial investments, include the same ones that apply to the digitization of healthcare - the absolute need for interoperability, the risk of cybersecurity, and the lack of expert resources. Hospitals currently struggle with the major question of where to begin. A detailed, comprehensive solution set needs to be formulated for the hospitals as a strategy plan, and small parts of the solution may be applied, keeping the systems open and interoperable for future solutions to be easily integrated.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Companies to Watch

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Market Overview-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market

Present Trends in the Drug Delivery Devices Market

Market Segmentation

Global Market Perspective

Competitive PlayBook

New Market Opportunities

Forecast and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Unit Forecast-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Future of the Drug Delivery Devices Industry

Key Future Trends for the Drug Delivery Devices Industry

Pillars of Transformation in the Drug Sector

Impact on Drug Delivery

Investments in the Drug Delivery Sector

Investments in Drug Delivery Sector-Research and Development

Impact of Digital Transformation and IoT on Drug Delivery Devices

New Market Opportunities

Top Competitors

Role of the New Era of Patients

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Drug Delivery and Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2-Enabling Predictive Analysis and Patient Centricity Through Digital Platforms

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment Analysis

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Introduction

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Key Findings

Market Drivers and Restraints

Drivers-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drivers Explained

Restraints-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market

Restraints Explained

Adoption and Discontinuation Trends

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices-Adoption and Discontinuation Trends

Revenue Forecast-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Unit Shipment Forecast-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Market Share-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Manufacturing Locations

Manufacturing Locations-Inhalers

Manufacturing Locations-Nebulizers

Key Companies to Watch Out

Propeller Health

FindAir

E-Breathe

Pneuma Respiratory

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment Analysis

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Introduction

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Key Findings

Market Drivers and Restraints

Drivers-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drivers Explained

Restraint-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Restraint Explained

Adoption and Discontinuation Trends

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices-Adoption and Discontinuation Trends

Revenue Forecast-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Unit Shipment Forecast-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Market Share-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Manufacturing Locations

Manufacturing Locations-Auto Injectors

Manufacturing Locations-Pen Injectors

Manufacturing Locations-Pre-Filled Syringes

Manufacturing Locations-Safety Syringes

Key Companies to Watch Out



Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment Analysis

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Introduction

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Key Findings

Market Drivers and Restraints

Drivers-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drivers Explained

Restraints-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market

Restraints Explained

Adoption and Discontinuation Trends

Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market-Adoption Trends

Revenue Forecast-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Unit Shipment Forecast-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)

Market Share-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market

Key Companies to Watch Out



Regional Analysis-US Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast-US Drug Delivery Devices Market

Forecast Discussion-US Drug Delivery Devices Market

German Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast-German Drug Delivery Devices Market

Forecast Discussion-German Drug Delivery Devices Market

French Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast-French Drug Delivery Devices Market

Forecast Discussion-French Drug Delivery Devices Market

UK Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast-UK Drug Delivery Devices Market

Forecast Discussion-UK Drug Delivery Devices Market

Italian Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast-Italian Drug Delivery Devices Market

Forecast Discussion-Italian Drug Delivery Devices Market

Spanish Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast-Spanish Drug Delivery Devices Market

Forecast Discussion-Spanish Drug Delivery Devices Market

Connected Medical Devices Transforming Drug Delivery

Internet of Things (IoT) Enabling Connectivity

Future Market with Connected Care

Future Outlook for the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment

Future with Connected Care

Future with Wearable Devices

Future Outlook for the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment

Future with Connected Care

Future with Wearable Devices

Future Outlook for the Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment

Future with Ultrasound

The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



E-Breathe

FindAir

Pneuma Respiratory

Propeller Health

