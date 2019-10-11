Online Retailing in the Consumer Electronics & Appliances (CEA) Market in India, Forecast to 2026
The online consumer electronics and appliances (white goods, brown goods, and consumer electronics) market in India is valued at approximately INR 99,000 crores. It is driven by the rising disposable incomes, increased penetration of electronic gadgets in everyday use, and an upsurge in the GEN Y population.
Some of the challenges faced by this market are lack of trust in online marketplaces, the risk of cyberattacks and privacy loss, and language barriers in Internet usage. Nevertheless, the online CEA market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 24.5% from FY 2019 to FY 2026.
This study covers an analysis of growth potential of the market, market concentration, competitive environment, market segment analysis, market trends, distribution channel analysis, growth opportunities available to existing participants and new entrants, and revenue forecasts. Product segments covered are white goods, brown goods, and consumer electronics, and the geographic coverage is confined to the Indian market.
Xiaomi dominates the online CEA market with Flipkart and Amazon being other key participants. The Western region in India dominates the market with a contribution of 34.7% to the total revenues followed by the Southern region.
Key trends observed are that digital payments in India are on the rise and are likely to account for 80% of online transactions, and mCommerce is expected to dominate digital payments. Government measures such as demonetization have led to a spike in online spending, and it is expected to see further growth in the future. Implementation of cutting-edge technology to improve online shopping experience is expected to shift footfalls further from in-store to online portals.
Companies implementing omnichannel strategy, that can offer an immersive shopping experience to its customers and that can forge strategic partnerships, are likely to see success in the industry.
Other critical success factors and opportunities for participants include leveraging the Big Data collected from online usage and transactions and converting them into increased sales, offering attractive financing options to customers, showing increased commitment to data security and customer privacy, and strategically promoting online-exclusive products to encourage online shopping.
Web-to-store and brick-and-click models are expected to be widely popular. Research online, buy offline (ROBO) trend is likely to continue, pushing vendors to create online-exclusive products at competitive prices, leading to both lower costs and increased sales for participants in the market.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the future growth potential of the online CEA market in India?
- What will be the major drivers and trends impacting the market?
- Which segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, and at what rate is it expected to expand?
- What is the market concentration in the online CEA market and what will be the trend?
- What are the growth opportunities in eCommerce for new entrants and existing participants?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to be independent, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Flipkart
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp.
- Samsung
- Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.
- Xiaomi Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market Distribution Channels
- Market Segmentation by Region
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Online CEA Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
- mCommerce Revenue Share Forecast
- mCommerce Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Online CEA Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Market Share - Online Platforms
- Market Share Analysis
6. Profiles of Key Market Participants
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Samsung
- Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp.
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Omnichannel strategy
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Immersive Shopping Experience
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Consolidation and Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Market Trends
- Online CEA Market Trends
- Rising Digital Payments in India
- Online Spending Trends
- Latest Technological Advancements Are Expected to Drive Wider Market Penetration in India
- Technological Adoption Timeframe in India
- Technology Trends
9. White Goods
- Online White Goods Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product(continued)
- Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share - Air Conditioners
- Market Share - Refrigerators
- Market Share - Washing Machines
- Market Share - Sewing Machines
- Market Share - Dishwashers
- Market Share - Vacuum Cleaners
- Market Share - Other White Goods
10. Brown Goods
- Online Brown Goods Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
- Market Share - Brown Goods
- Market Share Discussion
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share - Microwave Ovens
- Market Share - Induction Cooktops
- Market Share - Chimneys
- Market Share - Mixer
- Market Share - Grinder
- Market Share - Electric Fans
- Market Share - Iron
11. Consumer Electronics
- Online Consumer Electronics Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
- Market Share - Consumer Electronics
- Market Share Discussion
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share - Television
- Market Share - Computers
- Market Share - Phones
- Market Share - Watches
- Market Share - AV Systems
- Market Share - Other Consumer Electronics
12. Regional Analysis - Western Region
- Western Region Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
13. Southern Region
- Southern Region Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
14. Northern Region
- Northern Region Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
15. Eastern Region
- Eastern Region Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
