Online Retailing in the Consumer Electronics & Appliances (CEA) Market in India, Forecast to 2026

The online consumer electronics and appliances (white goods, brown goods, and consumer electronics) market in India is valued at approximately INR 99,000 crores. It is driven by the rising disposable incomes, increased penetration of electronic gadgets in everyday use, and an upsurge in the GEN Y population.

Some of the challenges faced by this market are lack of trust in online marketplaces, the risk of cyberattacks and privacy loss, and language barriers in Internet usage. Nevertheless, the online CEA market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 24.5% from FY 2019 to FY 2026.

This study covers an analysis of growth potential of the market, market concentration, competitive environment, market segment analysis, market trends, distribution channel analysis, growth opportunities available to existing participants and new entrants, and revenue forecasts. Product segments covered are white goods, brown goods, and consumer electronics, and the geographic coverage is confined to the Indian market.



Xiaomi dominates the online CEA market with Flipkart and Amazon being other key participants. The Western region in India dominates the market with a contribution of 34.7% to the total revenues followed by the Southern region.



Key trends observed are that digital payments in India are on the rise and are likely to account for 80% of online transactions, and mCommerce is expected to dominate digital payments. Government measures such as demonetization have led to a spike in online spending, and it is expected to see further growth in the future. Implementation of cutting-edge technology to improve online shopping experience is expected to shift footfalls further from in-store to online portals.



Companies implementing omnichannel strategy, that can offer an immersive shopping experience to its customers and that can forge strategic partnerships, are likely to see success in the industry.

Other critical success factors and opportunities for participants include leveraging the Big Data collected from online usage and transactions and converting them into increased sales, offering attractive financing options to customers, showing increased commitment to data security and customer privacy, and strategically promoting online-exclusive products to encourage online shopping.

Web-to-store and brick-and-click models are expected to be widely popular. Research online, buy offline (ROBO) trend is likely to continue, pushing vendors to create online-exclusive products at competitive prices, leading to both lower costs and increased sales for participants in the market.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the future growth potential of the online CEA market in India?

What will be the major drivers and trends impacting the market?

Which segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, and at what rate is it expected to expand?

What is the market concentration in the online CEA market and what will be the trend?

What are the growth opportunities in eCommerce for new entrants and existing participants?

Are the vendors in the space ready to be independent, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Flipkart

Lenovo Group Ltd.

OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp.

Samsung

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Distribution Channels

Market Segmentation by Region

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Online CEA Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

mCommerce Revenue Share Forecast

mCommerce Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Online CEA Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Market Share - Online Platforms

Market Share Analysis

6. Profiles of Key Market Participants

Xiaomi Corporation

Samsung

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp.

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Omnichannel strategy

Growth Opportunity 2 - Immersive Shopping Experience

Growth Opportunity 3 - Consolidation and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Market Trends

Online CEA Market Trends

Rising Digital Payments in India

Online Spending Trends

Latest Technological Advancements Are Expected to Drive Wider Market Penetration in India

Technological Adoption Timeframe in India

Technology Trends

9. White Goods

Online White Goods Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product(continued)

Market Share

Market Share Discussion

Competitive Environment

Market Share - Air Conditioners

Market Share - Refrigerators

Market Share - Washing Machines

Market Share - Sewing Machines

Market Share - Dishwashers

Market Share - Vacuum Cleaners

Market Share - Other White Goods

10. Brown Goods

Online Brown Goods Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

Market Share - Brown Goods

Market Share Discussion

Competitive Environment

Market Share - Microwave Ovens

Market Share - Induction Cooktops

Market Share - Chimneys

Market Share - Mixer

Market Share - Grinder

Market Share - Electric Fans

Market Share - Iron

11. Consumer Electronics

Online Consumer Electronics Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

Market Share - Consumer Electronics

Market Share Discussion

Competitive Environment

Market Share - Television

Market Share - Computers

Market Share - Phones

Market Share - Watches

Market Share - AV Systems

Market Share - Other Consumer Electronics

12. Regional Analysis - Western Region

Western Region Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

13. Southern Region

Southern Region Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

14. Northern Region

Northern Region Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

15. Eastern Region

Eastern Region Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

