Legal Marijuana Market Set to Surpass $75 Billion by 2025; Showcasing Massive Growth During 2019-2025 (28.3% CAGR)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Marijuana Market by Product Type (Buds, Cannabis Extracts), Species (Sativa, Indica), Strains (THC, CBD), Purchase Channel, Application (Medical, Recreational), End-Use Industries, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of legal marijuana market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, size, and share; recent developments; and forecast until 2025

The global legal marijuana market is expected to reach $75.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.



The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing legalization of marijuana, growing medicinal applications of marijuana, and rising geriatric population who are in the need of treatment for chronic diseases. However, high cost and strict rules and regulations regarding production, distribution, sales, and possession of legal marijuana obstruct the growth of this market to some extent.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global legal marijuana market with respect to various product types, species, strains, purchase channels, applications, and end-user industries. The global legal marijuana market is segmented on the basis of product type (buds/ cannabis flower and cannabis extracts), species (cannabis indica, cannabis sativa, and cannabis hybrid), strains (THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, and balanced THC and CBD), purchase channel (online and offline), application (medical, recreational, and cosmetics and others), medical application (chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, and others), and end-use industries (pharmaceutical; food, beverages, and tobacco; personal care; and research and development centers), and geography.



Geographically, the global legal marijuana market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region is estimated to dominate the global legal marijuana market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to legalization of cannabis in several states in the U.S., and in Canada, changing people's attitude toward marijuana use, large base of potential marijuana consumers in the region, rising acceptance towards marijuana use for both medical and recreational purposes, and increasing investment by marijuana producers in the region.



The key players operating in the global legal marijuana market are Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aphria, Inc. (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Maricann Group, Inc. (Canada), Tilray, Inc. (Canada), Cronos Group Inc. (Canada), OrganiGram Holding Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (Canada), Terra Tech Corp. (U.S.), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (U.S.), Stenocare A/S (Denmark), Cannabis Science, Inc. (U.S.), and HEXO Corp. (Canada).

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Currency and Limitations

1.2. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Market Environment

3.1. Regulatory Analysis

3.2. North America

3.2.1. U.S.

3.2.2. Canada

3.3. Europe

3.3.1. Germany

3.3.2. U.K.

3.3.3. France

3.3.4. Italy

3.3.5. The Netherlands

3.3.6. Rest of Europe

3.4. Asia-Pacific

3.4.1. Australia

3.4.2. South Korea

3.4.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.5. Rest of World

3.5.1. Latin America

3.5.1.1. Argentina

3.5.1.2. Colombia

3.5.1.3. Uruguay

3.5.1.4. Rest of Latin America

3.5.2. Middle East and Africa

3.5.2.1. South Africa

3.5.2.2. Israel



4. Industry Structure



5. Executive Summary



6. Market Insights

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Dynamics

6.2.1. Drivers

6.2.2. Restraints

6.2.3. Opportunities

6.2.4. Challenges

6.2.5. Trends

6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player



7. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Buds / Marijuana Flower

7.3. Marijuana Extracts

7.3.1. Oil

7.3.2. Tinctures

7.3.3. Others



8. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Species

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cannabis Indica

8.3. Cannabis Sativa

8.4. Cannabis Hybrid



9. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Strains

9.1. Introduction

9.2. THC-Dominant

9.3. CBD-Dominant

9.4. Balanced THC and CBD



10. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Purchase Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Online

10.3. Offline



11. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Medical

11.2.1. Chronic Pain

11.2.2. Mental Disorders

11.2.3. Cancer

11.2.4. Others

11.3. Recreational

11.4. Cosmetics and Others



12. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by End-User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Pharmaceutical

12.3. Food, Beverages, and Tobacco

12.4. Personal Care

12.5. Research and Development Centers



13. Geographic Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America

13.2.1. U.S.

13.2.2. Canada

13.3. Europe

13.3.1. Germany

13.3.2. U.K.

13.3.3. France

13.3.4. Italy

13.3.5. The Netherlands

13.3.6. Rest of Europe

13.4. Asia-Pacific

13.4.1. Australia

13.4.2. South Korea

13.4.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5. Rest of World

13.5.1. Latin America

13.5.1.1. Argentina

13.5.1.2. Colombia

13.5.1.3. Uruguay

13.5.1.4. Rest of Latin America

13.5.2. Middle East and Africa

13.5.2.1. South Africa

13.5.2.2. Israel



14. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

14.1. Canopy Growth Corporation

14.2. Aphria Inc.

14.3. Aurora Marijuana Inc.

14.4. Maricann Group Inc.

14.5. Tilray, Inc.

14.6. Cronos Group Inc.

14.7. OrganiGram Holding Inc.

14.8. VIVO Marijuana Inc.

14.9. Tikun Olam Ltd.

14.10. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

14.11. Terra Tech Corp.

14.12. Medical Marijuana Inc.

14.13. Stenocare A/S

14.14. Marijuana Science Inc.

14.15. HEXO Corp.



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Divestiture, Partnership, Collaboration, and Agreement

15.3. Acquisition and Mergers

15.4. Expansion

15.5. Investment

15.6. New Product Launches



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mi071

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.