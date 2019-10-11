Global $21Bn+ Environmental Monitoring Market by Product, Sampling Method, Application & Geography - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product {[Monitor (Fixed, Portable)], Sensors [Type (Analog, Digital), Component (Particulate, Chemical, Humidity, Noise), Software]}, Sampling Method (Continuous monitoring, Active), Application - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global environmental monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $21.08 billion by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

The factors such as increasing government funding, development of policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, rising installations of environmental monitoring stations and environmentally-friendly industries, and increased public awareness regarding the environmental pollution - are driving the growth of the global environmental monitoring market.

Moreover, the use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and nanotechnology for environmental monitoring products and use of unmanned aerial vehicles for remote sensing for environmental monitoring are offering significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

However, high cost, trade barriers on environmental technologies, and slow adoption & implementation of pollution control policies in emerging countries are expected to dampen the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The global environmental monitoring market is mainly segmented by product (sensors, monitors, software, and others), sampling (continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring passive monitoring, and active monitoring), application (air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring), and geography.



On the basis of product type, environmental monitoring sensors segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market in 2019. This segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The higher adoption of environmental monitoring sensors is attributed to their operational flexibility, versatility, small equipment size requiring lower space, and low maintenance cost. Technological advances in the form of miniaturization of sensors and sensor component are contributing to the growth of the environmental monitoring sensors market.



On the basis of application, the environmental monitoring market for air pollution monitoring commanded the largest share of the global market in 2018. This is attributed to the rising focus on the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution, and increasing public-private funding.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the environmental monitoring market in this study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America region is mainly attributed to greater adoption of pollution monitoring technologies in the region, increasing efforts by the government for the establishment of monitoring stations, technological advancements in environmental monitors and sensors, and higher public awareness.



Some of the key players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Siemens AG, General Electric, HORIBA, Ltd, ACOEM Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, TE Connectivity, Emerson Electric Co., Shimadzu Corporation, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Government Funding for Environmental Monitoring

4.2.2. Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels

4.2.3. Rising Installation of Environmental Monitoring Stations and Development of Environmental- Friendly Industries

4.2.4. Increased Public Awareness Related to Environmental Pollution

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Trade Barriers to Environmental Technologies in the Emerging Economies

4.3.2. High Product Costs Associated with Environmental Monitoring Solutions and Technical Issues Related to Product

4.3.3. Slow Adoption and Implementation of Pollution Control Policies in Emerging Countries

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Inconsistent Environmental Regulations and Funding Across Emerging Countries

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Use of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology and Nanotechnology for Environmental Monitoring Products

4.5.2. Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) for Environmental Monitoring

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Miniaturization of Sensors and Sensor Components

4.7. Market Share Analysis



5. Environmental Monitoring Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Environmental Monitoring Sensors

5.2.1. Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, by Type

5.2.1.1. Analog Environmental Monitoring Sensors

5.2.1.2. Digital Environmental Monitoring Sensors

5.2.2. Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, by Component

5.2.2.1. Particulate Detection

5.2.2.2. Chemical Detection

5.2.2.3. Pressure Detection

5.2.2.4. Humidity/Moisture Detection

5.2.2.5. Temperature Sensing

5.2.2.6. Noise Measurement

5.2.2.7. Other Components

5.3. Environmental Monitors

5.3.1. Fixed Environmental Monitors

5.3.2. Portable Environmental Monitors

5.4. Environmental Software

5.5. Other Products



6. Global Environmental Monitoring Market, by Sampling

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Continuous Monitoring

6.3. Intermittent Monitoring

6.4. Passive Monitoring

6.5. Active Monitoring



7. Global Environmental Monitoring Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Air Pollution Monitoring

7.3. Water Pollution Monitoring

7.4. Soil Pollution Monitoring

7.5. Noise Pollution Monitoring



8. Global Environmental Monitoring Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of The World

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.1.1. Environmental Monitoring Sensors

9.1.2. Environmental Monitors



10. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

10.1. Honeywell International Inc.

10.2. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

10.3. Merck KGaA

10.4. Siemens AG

10.5. General Electric Company

10.6. Horiba, Ltd.

10.7. ACOEM Group

10.8. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.10. Danaher Corporation

10.11. TE Connectivity

10.12. Emerson Electric Co.

10.13. Shimadzu Corporation

10.14. Testo SE & Co. KGaA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6c3pl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.