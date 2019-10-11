Global Specialty Methacrylate Market to be Worth $2.66 Billion by 2025 - Rising Focus on Bio-based Methacrylate Monomers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Methacrylate Market by Derivative (Lauryl Methacrylate, 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate), Application (Paint & Coating, Special Plastic, Construction, Additives), End User (Automotive, Plastic & Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty methacrylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to reach $3.15 billion by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in specialty methacrylate market is mainly attributed to increasing demand for specialty methacrylate monomers from growing end-user industries (automotive, construction, and packaging & paper) and rising demand & focus on improving sustainable low VOC products by these industries. In addition, rising focus on bio-based methacrylate monomers and growth from emerging economies - Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



On the basis of derivatives, the lauryl methacrylate (LMA C12) segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global specialty methacrylate market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, mainly due to its wider application in floor waxes, textiles, coating, adhesives, and sealants.



The paint and coatings application commanded the largest share of the overall specialty methacrylate market. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand for enhanced industrial paints and coatings with growing manufacturing industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and other commercial industries. In addition, growing demand for paints and architectural coatings from the building & construction industry is also supporting the growth of this market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the specialty methacrylate market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Europe commanded the largest share of the global specialty methacrylate market, closely followed by North America and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the huge demand for specialty methacrylate in industrial manufacturing, owing to the global shift of manufacturing from developed regions such as North America & Europe to Asia-Pacific region.



The key players operating in the global specialty methacrylate market are Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Sartomer (Arkema Group), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., MilliporeSigma, Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd., Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd. Bimax Chemicals Ltd., kyoeisha Chemical Co., Ltd., Shin Nakamura Chemical Co., Ltd., and GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Growing End-User Industries

4.2.1.1. Growing Automotive Industry with Rising Demand for Lightweight & Low Carbon Emitting Vehicles

4.2.1.2. Growing Construction Industry

4.2.1.3. Growing Packaging and Paper Industry

4.2.2 Rising Demand and Focus on Improving Sustainable Low VOC Products

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rising Focus on Bio-Based Methacrylate Monomers

4.4.2. Emerging Economies - Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa

4.5. Key Challenge

4.5.1. Shortages in the Supply Chain

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3. Threat from Substitutes

4.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.6.5. Degree of Competition



5. Premium Insights

5.1. Product-Application Matrix

5.2. Competitive Analysis of Key Players and Their Product Offerings



6. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Derivatives

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.3. Benzyl Methacrylate

6.4. Methoxy Peg (350 to5000) Methacrylate

6.5. Polyethylene Glycol 200 Dimethacrylate

6.6. Lauryl Methacrylate

6.7. Tridecyl Methacrylate

6.8. Methacrylic Ester 13.0

6.9. Triethyleneglycol Dimethacrylate

6.10. Polyethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.11. Diethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.12. Isodecil Methacrylate

6.13. Ethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.14. 1,3 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.15. Trimethylolpropane Trimethacrylate

6.16. Cyclohexyl Methacrylate

6.17. 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate

6.18. Stearyl Methacrylate

6.19. Tetrahydroforfuryl Methacrylate

6.20. Others



7. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Paints & Coatings

7.3. Adhesives & Sealants

7.4. Water Proofing Membrane

7.5. Special Plastics

7.5.1. Composites

7.5.2. Artificial Stone

7.5.3. Resin/Aggregate Flooring

7.5.4. PMMA Sheet

7.5.5. Rubber Modification

7.5.6. Others

7.6. Electrical Insulation

7.7. Water Treatment

7.8. Construction

7.9. Paper & Packaging

7.10. Health & Personal Care

7.11. Oil & Gas

7.12. Additives

7.13. Textile Auxiliaries

7.14. Electronics

7.15. Others



8. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive & Transportation

8.3. Architecture and Construction

8.4. Chemical and Plastics Industry

8.5. Packaging and Paper

8.6. Paint, Coatings, and Adhesives

8.7. Advertisement & Communication

8.8. Electronics

8.9. Others



9. Global Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. Italy

9.3.4. U.K.

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Benelux

9.3.7. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Leading Suppliers

10.1.1. Evonik Industries AG

10.1.1.1. Business Overview

10.1.1.2. Manufacturing Location and Capacity

10.1.1.3. Financial Overview

10.1.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.1.5. Recent Developments

10.1.2. BASF SE

10.1.3. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.1.4. Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

10.1.5. Arkema Group

10.1.6. Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.1.7. MilliporeSigma

10.1.8. Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.1.9. Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.1.10. Bimax Chemicals Ltd.

10.1.11. Kyoeisha Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.1.12. Shin Nakamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.1.13. Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

10.2. Leading Customers

10.2.1. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.2.2. H.B. Fuller Company

10.2.3. Sika AG

10.2.4. Silikal GmbH

10.2.5. 3M Company

10.2.6. Hutsman Corporation

10.2.7. RPM International Inc.

10.2.8. Jotun Group

10.2.9. Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

10.2.10. Sherwin-Williams Company

10.2.11. Xyntra Chemicals B.V.

10.2.12. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.2.13. Hempel A/S



