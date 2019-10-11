Global Alternative Protein Market Set to Reach $17.9 Billion and 9,787.4 KMT by 2025 - Comprehensive Industry Insights & Projections

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Insect, Algae, Duckweed, Lab Meat, Pea, Rice, Potato, Corn, Soy, Wheat, Corn, Mycoprotein, Mushrooms), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the global alternative protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to reach $17.9 billion by 2025; while in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to reach 9,787.4 KMT by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The high growth of alternative protein market is mainly attributed to growing urbanization with new consumer aspiration, rising venture investments in alternative protein companies, innovation in food technology, the high nutritional value of edible insect, and environmental sustainability with production and consumption of alternative protein. However, the high cost of alternative protein and significant preference for animal-based products are expected to hamper the growth of alternative protein market to some extent.



The global alternative protein market study presents historical market data in terms of both value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by stage (emerging alternative protein (insect, algae, duckweed, and lab meat), adolescent alternative protein (pea, rice, corn, potato, and others), and matured alternative protein (soy, wheat, canola, mushroom, mycoprotein, and others)); and application (plant protein based products, insect protein based, aquatic plant protein based products, microbial protein based, and cultured meat based products. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



Based on application, the plant-based protein products market commanded the largest share of the global market. However, the edible insect-based products are expected to witness significant growth, because of the high nutritional value of insects, increasing demand for novel food products, growing acceptance of insects and insect-based food among people, and environmental sustainability with production and consumption of insects.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global alternative protein market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the well-established food and feed industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference to meat alternatives, and technological advancements in the food industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Insight

3.3. Segment Analysis

3.3.1. Stage/Type Analysis

3.3.1.1. Emerging Alternative Protein

3.3.1.2. Adolescent Alternative Protein

3.3.1.3. Matured Alternative Protein

3.3.2. Application Analysis

3.3.2.1. Insect Protein Market, by Application

3.3.2.2. Plant Protein Market, by Application

3.3.2.3. Aquatic Protein Market, by Application

3.3.2.4. Microbial Protein Market, by Application

3.3.2.5. Lab Meat Based Market, by Application

3.4. Regional Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.6. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Urbanization with New Consumer Aspiration

4.2.2. Growing Venture Investments in Alternative Protein Companies

4.2.3. Innovation in Food Technology

4.2.4. High Nutritional Value of Edible Insect

4.2.5. Environmental Sustainability with Production and Consumption of Alternative Protein

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Alternative Protein

4.3.2. Significant Preference for Animal-Based Products

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Research & Development and New Product Launches

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.5. Trend

4.5.1. Mergers and Acquisitions in Alternative Protein Space

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.7. Investments/Funding Scenario

4.8. Pricing Analysis

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player



5. Global Alternative Protein Market, by Stage/Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Emerging Alternative Protein

5.2.1. Insect

5.2.2. Algae

5.2.3. Duckweed

5.2.4. Lab Meat

5.3. Adolescent Alternative Protein

5.3.1. Pea

5.3.2. Rice

5.3.3. Potato

5.3.4. Corn

5.3.5. Others

5.4. Matured Alternative Protein

5.4.1. Soy

5.4.2. Wheat

5.4.3. Canola

5.4.4. Mycoprotein

5.4.5. Mushrooms

5.4.6. Others



6. Global Alternative Protein Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Insect Protein Market, by Application

6.2.1. Introduction

6.2.2. Value-Added Whole Insects

6.2.3. Animal and Pet Feed Products

6.2.4. Value Added Insect Powder

6.2.5. Insect Protein Bars and Protein Shakes

6.2.6. Insect Baked Products and Snacks

6.2.7. Insect Confectionaries

6.2.8. Insect Beverages

6.2.9. Others

6.3. Plant Protein Market, by Application

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Foods and Beverages

6.3.2.1. Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

6.3.2.2. Bakery

6.3.2.3. Meat Analogue

6.3.2.4. Dairy & Dairy Alternatives

6.3.2.5. Cereals & Snacks

6.3.2.6. Beverages

6.3.2.7. Others

6.3.3. Animal Feed

6.3.4. Nutrition & Health Supplements

6.3.5. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Aquatic Protein Market, by Application

6.4.1. Introduction

6.4.2. Food and Feed

6.4.3. Nutraceutical

6.4.4. Cosmetics

6.4.5. Chemicals

6.4.6. Others

6.5. Microbial Protein Market, by Application

6.5.1. Introduction

6.5.2. Dairy Alternatives

6.5.3. Beverages

6.5.4. Fermented Products

6.5.5. Others

6.6. Lab Meat Market, by Application

6.6.1. Introduction

6.6.2. Meatballs

6.6.3. Burgers

6.6.4. Sausages

6.6.5. Hot Dogs

6.6.6. Nuggets



7. Geographic Analysis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.3. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Introduction

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.7. The Netherlands

7.3.8. Belgium

7.3.9. Denmark

7.3.10. Finland

7.3.11. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Introduction

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Japan

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.6. Thailand

7.4.7. South Korea

7.4.8. Vietnam

7.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of World

7.5.1. Introduction

7.5.2. Latin America

7.5.3. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Expansions

8.3. New Product Launches

8.4. Agreements

8.5. Acquisitions

8.6. Partnerships

8.7. Approvals



9. Company Profiles

(Includes Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

9.1. AgriProtein

9.2. Ynsect

9.3. Enterra Feed Corporation

9.4. Protix

9.5. Proti-Farm Holding N.V.

9.6. Entomo Farms

9.7. Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd.

9.8. Aspire Food Group

9.9. Tiny Farms

9.10. EntoCube

9.11. EnviroFlight, LCC.

9.12. Entofood Sdn Bhd.

9.13. Coalo Vally Farms

9.14. Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia

9.15. Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch

9.16. DIC Corporation

9.17. Cellana Inc.

9.18. Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

9.19. Algaetech International Sdn Bhd

9.20. Cyanotech Corporation

9.21. BlueBiotech Int. GmbH

9.22. Algatechologies Ltd.

9.23. Pond Technologies Inc.

9.24. E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited

9.25. Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd.

9.26. AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.

9.27. Corbion N.V.

9.28. Sun Chlorella Corporation

9.29. Parabel, Inc.

9.30. Plantible Foods, Inc.

9.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.32. Cargill, Incorporated

9.33. Roquette Freres Le Romain

9.34. Ingredion Inc.

9.35. Kerry Group

9.36. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

9.37. Now Foods

9.38. Tate & Lyle PLC

9.39. Axiom Foods Inc.

9.40. Burcon NutraScience Corporation

9.41. BENEO GmbH

9.42. Glanbia PLC

9.43. Sotexpro

9.44. Farbest Brands

9.45. CHS Inc.

9.46. Just, Inc.

9.47. Mosa Meat

9.48. Memphis Meats

9.49. MycoTechnology Inc.

9.50. 3fbio Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7m68m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.