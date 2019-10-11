Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% | Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Research Report are Lumenis, CANDELA CORPORATION, Cynosure, Inc., Ellex Aesthetic Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Alma Lasers, Aerolase Corp., Solta Medical, LUTRONIC, Lynton Lasers, El.En. S.p.A., Sciton, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aesthetic Lasers Market is expected to gain impetus from a rise in the demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments across the world. In a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “ Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Hair Removal, Pigmentation & Tattoo Removal, Body Shaping & Tightening, Skin rejuvenation, Acne Reduction, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global Aesthetic Lasers Market is projected to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. However, the global market was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2018. The global Cosmetic Lasers Market will also register growth due to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and sedentary lifestyle.



The report helps to understand the most dominating growth drivers as well as the obstacles occurring in the global Aesthetic Lasers Market. Combined with this, it enlightens the readers about several aspects of the global market, namely, current trends, regional analysis, segments, market figure, challenges, and significant market players. Future prospects and outlook of the market are also provided in the report.

Increasing Number of Laser Treatment Clinics to Propel Spas and Specialty Clinics Segment

In terms of end-user, the global Aesthetic Lasers Market is grouped into hospitals and medical spas and specialty clinics. Out of these, the medical spas and specialty clinics sub-segment is projected to dominate the global Aesthetic Lasers Market during the forecast period. It will occur due to a rise in the number of businesses, such as skin clinics and laser treatment clinics across the world.

Demand for Hair Removal Treatment Options Likely to Boost Global Market

The International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics, and Gynecology mentions that in October 2018, a rise in the incidence of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in India is from 3.7% to 22.5% and even up to 36% in youngsters. PCOS causes abnormal hair growth, which is increasing the demand for hair removal treatment options. It will, in turn, contribute to a rise in the global Cosmetic Lasers Market sales in the forthcoming years.



Hologic Launches TempSure Firm Handpiece and Petite Mask for SculpSure Submental Treatment

Hologic, Inc., a prominent medical device company, headquartered in the U.S., announced the launch of two new products for effective treatment of aesthetic treatments in June 2019. The products were launched under the company’s Cynosure division. The two products are a petite mask and a TempSure Firm handpiece for SculpSure submental treatments. The FDA has approved the SculpSure submental treatment for patients whose body mass index is up to 49. It is the highest BMI clearance in the market for the treatment procedure. The TempSure Firm handpiece provides monopolar radiofrequency energy from unique message heads to decrease the appearance of cellulite and heat the tissue gently. It is a 60mm handpiece that allows the clinicians to treat larger portions of a patient’s body efficiently without any downtime or surgical procedure.



Alma Lasers Unveils Soprano Titanium Device for Efficient Hair Removal Procedure

Alma Lasers, a renowned innovator of aesthetic lasers and radiofrequency devices, based in Israel, declared that the company has launched Soprano Titanium, its latest hair removal device in January 2019. The device offers high-quality treatment option as well as robust productivity to the patient, treatment practitioner, and platform owner. It is equipped with the following innovative technologies:

Smart clinic : It is a cloud-based business development tool that boosts the management process and showcases real-time platform productivity and platform status.

: It is a cloud-based business development tool that boosts the management process and showcases real-time platform productivity and platform status. ICE Plus : It is one of the most advanced cooling systems that combine inverter cooling technologies and TEC to provide an unparalleled and uninterrupted experience to the patients.

: It is one of the most advanced cooling systems that combine inverter cooling technologies and TEC to provide an unparalleled and uninterrupted experience to the patients. Quattro: It shortens the treatment time by 40% through extra-large spot size. It covers a gigantic grid of 600-900 cm2.

