Outlook on the World Organic Fertilizers Market to 2023 - High Demand for Inorganic (Synthetic) Fertilizers Hamper Growth

The global organic fertilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to reach USD 4,606.7 million by 2023.

Factors such as increasing demand for organic food and growing awareness of environmental safety, with the use of organic fertilizers, are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, huge organic waste availability and advances in organic fertilizers' manufacturing process further supports the growth of this market. However, high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers and challenges to new entrants and small companies hinders the growth of this market to some extent.



Based on the source, animal-based organic fertilizers market commanded the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market in 2017 owing to factors such as high nutrition value, quick action and response, low quantity requirement, and easy and huge availability of animal waste; this market is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North American region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to vast growth of organic sector because of increasing health awareness among the consumers; growing population and rising demand for organic products; and continuously rising area under the organic cultivation. Also, government and other various associations promote the organic agriculture and allied sectors which further drive the growth of organic fertilizers market in the region.



The major players operating in the global organic fertilizers market are Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Multiplex Group (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), ILSA S.p.A. (Italy), ScottsMiracle-Gro Company (U.S.), National Fertilizers Limited (India), SPIC Ltd (India), Sigma AgriScience, LLC (U.SAG Global (Canada), California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy), and Camson Bio Technologies Limited (India).



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Organic Food

4.2.2. Increasing Awareness About the Environmental Safety with the Use of Organic Fertilizers

4.2.3. Advances in Organic Fertilizers Manufacturing Process

4.2.4. Huge Organic Waste Availability

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Demand for Inorganic (Synthetic) Fertilizers

4.3.2. Challenges to New Entrants and Small Companies

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Unfavourable Cost & Nutritional Dynamics

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Emerging Economies: Asia Pacific and Latin America



5. Global Organic Fertilizers Market Size, by Source

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Animal Based

5.3. Plant Based

5.4. Minerals

5.5. Others



6. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dry Form

6.3. Liquid Form



7. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, by Method of Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Broadcasting

7.3. Fertigation

7.4. Foliar Application

7.5. Others



8. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cereals and Grains

8.3. Fruits and Vegetables

8.4. Oilseeds and Pulses

8.5. Turfs and Ornaments

8.6. Others



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Introduction

9.2.2. U.S.

9.2.3. Canada

9.2.4. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Introduction

9.3.2. Spain

9.3.3. Italy

9.3.4. France

9.3.5. Germany

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. Introduction

9.4.2. Australia

9.4.3. China

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Japan

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of World

9.5.1. Introduction

9.5.2. Latin America

9.5.2.1. Introduction

9.5.2.2. Argentina

9.5.2.3. Uruguay

9.5.2.4. Brazil

9.5.2.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.3. Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions

10.4. Expansion



11. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product & Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Italpollina S.p.A.

11.2. Tata Chemicals Ltd.

11.3. Multiplex Group

11.4. Coromandel International Limited

11.5. Midwestern BioAg

11.6. Perfect Blend, LLC

11.7. ILSA S.p.A.

11.8. ScottsMiracle-Gro Company

11.9. National Fertilizers Limited

11.10. SPIC Limited

11.11. Sigma AgriScience, LLC

11.12. AG Global

11.13. California Organic Fertilizers, Inc.

11.14. Biolchim S.p.A.

11.15. Camson Bio Technologies Limited

11.16. Fertoz Ltd.

11.17. Qld Organics

11.18. FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd

