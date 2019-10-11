Global $22.2Bn Medical Aesthetics Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - Key Players are Allergan, Merz Aesthetics, Galderma Laboratories, Cynosure, Alma Lasers, and Cutera

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Facial Aesthetics, Cosmetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Thread Lift Products, Body Contouring Devices, Hair Removal Devices), End User (Hospitals, Medical Spas, Home Settings) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical aesthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to reach $22.2 billion by 2025.

Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, and rising adoption of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments among the geriatric population to improve their appearance are driving the growth of this market. However, risk and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures may hamper the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The global medical aesthetics market is mainly segmented by product (facial aesthetics, cosmetic implants, skin aesthetic devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, thread lift products, body contouring devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, and nail treatment laser devices), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and medical spas, beauty centers, and home care settings), and geography.



On the basis of product type, the facial aesthetics segment is expected to dominate the global medical aesthetics market in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for medical aesthetics procedures from geriatric population across the globe towards improving or maintaining their appearance, coupled with greater availability and adoption of technologically advanced products in the facial aesthetics market segment.



Based on end-user, the hospitals, clinics, and medical spas segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2019. Hospitals, clinics, and medical spas are typically well-equipped with technologically advanced instruments/devices and have skilled professionals to provide effective cosmetic treatments to their patients. This has led to their greater share in the global medical aesthetics market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing healthcare sector; increasing awareness and adoption of aesthetic procedures among the population; growing healthcare expenditure; rising incidences of skin diseases; various technological advancements; and increase in the consciousness about physical appearances.



The major players operating in the global medical aesthetics market are Allergan plc (Ireland), Alma Lasers (Israel), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure Inc. (US), El.En. S.P.A. (Italy), Fotona D.O.O (Solvenia& US), Galderma Laboratories, L.P. (US), Mentor Worldwide LLC (US), and Merz Aesthetics (Germany) among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Market Assessment, by Product

3.4. Market Assessment, by End User

3.5. Market Assessment, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures

4.2.2. Increasing Public Awareness about Cosmetic Procedures

4.2.3. Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures among Geriatric Population to Improve their Appearance

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Risk and Complications Associated With Medical Aesthetic Procedures

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Social Stigma Associated With Cosmetic Procedures

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

4.5.2. Growing Adoption of Home Use Aesthetic Devices



5. Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Facial Aesthetic Products

5.2.1. Botulinam Toxin

5.2.2. Dermal Fillers

5.2.3. Chemical Peels

5.2.4. Microdermabrasion Devices

5.3. Body Contouring Devices

5.3.1. Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Devices

5.3.2. Cellulite Reduction Devices

5.3.3. Liposuction Devices

5.4. Cosmetic Implants

5.4.1. Breast Implants

5.4.2. Facial Implants

5.4.3. Other Implants

5.5. Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

5.6. Skin Aesthetic Devices

5.6.1. Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices

5.6.2. Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

5.6.3. Micro-Needling Products

5.6.4. Light Therapy Devices

5.7. Hair Removal Devices

5.8. Tattoo Removal Devices

5.9. Thread Lift Products

5.10. Nail Treatment Laser Devices



6. Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals, Clinics, and Medical Spas

6.3. Beauty Centers

6.4. Home Care Settings



7. Medical Aesthetics Market, By Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Italy

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. South Korea

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Assessment

8.1. Overview

8.2. Inorganic Growth Strategies

8.2.1. Collaborations and Partnerships

8.2.2. Acquisitions

8.3. Organic Growth Strategies

8.3.1. Product Launches

8.4. Market Positioning/Ranking

8.5. Performance of the Key Players

8.5.1. Allergan PLC

8.5.2. Merz Aesthetics

8.5.3. Galderma Laboratories

8.5.4. Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)

8.5.5. Alma Lasers

8.5.6. Cutera, Inc.



9. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, Recent Developments)

9.1. Allergan

9.2. Alma Lasers

9.3. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

9.4. Cutera, Inc.

9.5. Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)

9.6. El.En. S.P.A

9.7. Fotona D.O.O

9.8. Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

9.9. Mentor Worldwide LLC (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

9.10. Merz Aesthetics (A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA)



