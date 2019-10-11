Global Dairy Products Market Report 2019, Forecast to 2025 - Growing Demand for Dairy Alternatives Hampering Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Products Market (Milk, Cheese, Cream, Yoghurt, Milk Powder), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Retailers) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to reach $645.8 billion by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The high growth of the dairy products market is mainly attributed to rising population and urbanization, increase in consumer awareness level regarding nutritional food, and growing acquisitions in diary space. However, growing demand for dairy alternatives and milk allergy and lactose intolerance are expected to hamper the growth of the dairy products market.



Based on type, dairy products market comprises of milk, cheese, butter, cream, yogurt, milk powder, desserts, and other dairy products. The milk segment accounted for the largest share of the global dairy products market, as it is the most consumed and marketed dairy product across the globe as well as due to increased production in last two decades and significant improvements in all the unit operations of milk processing.



Based on distribution channel, grocery retailers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global dairy products market in 2019, as these stores offer one-stop shopping for consumers; a clean, comfortable, and extended opening hours; and a much wider selection of household items along with dairy products.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Europe commanded the largest share of the global dairy products market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to high per capita consumption, strong dairy culture, increased new product launches, and better trade landscape at the global level.



The major players operating in the global dairy products market are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Dean Foods Company (U.S.), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Danone S.A. (France), Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd. (Japan), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (The Netherlands), Parmalat S.p.A. (Italy), Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (U.S.), and SODIAAL (France).

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Insight

3.3. Segment Analysis

3.3.1. Type Analysis

3.3.1.1. Milk

3.3.2. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4. Regional Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.6. Key Players



4. Market Insight

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Population and Urbanization

4.2.2. Increase in Consumer Awareness Level Regarding Nutritional Food

4.2.3. Growing Number of Acquisitions in Dairy Space

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Growing Demand for Dairy Alternatives

4.3.2. Milk Allergy and Lactose Intolerance

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Technological Developments in the Dairy Industry

4.4.2. Emerging Economies



5. Global Milk Products Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Milk

5.2.1. Semi Skim Milk

5.2.2. Whole Milk

5.2.3. Skim Milk

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Cheese

5.4. Butter

5.5. Cream

5.6. Yogurt

5.7. Milk Powder

5.8. Dessert

5.9. Others



6. Global Milk Products Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Supermarket

6.3. Hypermarket

6.4. Discounters

6.5. Specialty Store

6.6. Online Retail

6.7. Others



7. Geographic Analysis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Australia

7.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of World

7.5.1. Latin America

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Acquisition

8.3. Partnerships and Agreements

8.4. Investments and Expansions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Dean Foods Company

9.2. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

9.3. Danone S.A.

9.4. Kraft Heinz Company

9.5. Saputo Inc.

9.6. Nestle S.A.

9.7. Arla Foods Amba

9.8. Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.

9.9. Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

9.10. Parmalat S.P.A.

9.11. Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

9.12. Sodiaal

9.13. Unilever N.V.

9.14. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

9.15. China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.



