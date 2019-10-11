$10.5Bn Online Language Learning Market, 2025: Analysis on Course, Solution (Software & Apps) and Support

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Language Learning Market by Product (Course, Solution, Support), Type (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Japanese, Italian, German), End (Individual, Corporate, Educational Institution, Government) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online language learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to reach $10.5 billion by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in online language learning market is mainly attributed to globalization and growing need for communication across borders, growing E-learning market, and rise in the number of online language learning start-ups. Moreover, technological advancements, flexible pricing structure, and growing competition are the major trends in this market. In addition, rising internet user base and mobile phone users and emerging economies offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high cost of implementation and regulations pertaining to data security and privacy are the key factors expected to hinder the adoption of online language learning products.



The global online language learning market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product (courses, solutions, and support), by type (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and Other language), end-user (individual learners, corporate learners, educational institutions, and government institutions), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.



Courses segment is estimated to command the largest share of global online language learning market in 2019 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, mainly due to the need for higher-level skills in the workforce, an increasingly diverse student population, globalization, and the demand for lifelong learning.



On the basis of end-user, the online language learning market for individual learners commanded the largest share of the global market. This is attributed to a growing demand for second language learning, need for personalized content, a rising number of enrollments in foreign universities, and the growing trend towards finding better opportunities in foreign countries.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the online language learning market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Europe commanded the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2018, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The large share of this regional segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of immigrants in the region, high education expenditure, growing economy, home to the number of large corporations and best educational institutions, and shift of focus from traditional classroom language learning to online mode.



The key players operating in the global online language learning market are Berlitz Corporation, Rosetta Stone Inc., Memrise Inc., Inlingua International Ltd., Sanako Corporation, Duolingo Inc., Lesson Nine GmbH, Busuu Ltd, WeSpeke Inc., iTutor Group, Open Education LLC, and Linguistica 360, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Globalization and Growing Need for Communication Across Borders

4.1.1.2. Growing E-Learning Market

4.1.1.3. Rise in Number of Online Language Learning Start-Ups

4.1.2. Restraints/Challenges

4.1.2.1. High Cost of Implementation

4.1.2.2. Regulations Pertaining to Data Security and Privacy

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Rising internet User Base and Mobile Phone Users

4.1.3.2. Emerging Economies

4.1.4. Trends

4.1.4.1. Technological Advancements: Big Data and Artificial intelligence to Assist in Design of Customized Content

4.1.4.2. Flexible Pricing Structure

4.1.4.3. Growing Competition

4.2. User Demographics

4.2.1. By Type

4.2.2. By Age Group



5. Online Language Learning Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Courses

5.3. Solutions

5.3.1. Software

5.3.2. Apps

5.4. Support



6. Online Language Learning Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. English

6.3. French

6.4. Spanish

6.5. Mandarin Chinese

6.6. German

6.7. Italian

6.8. Arabic

6.9. Japanese

6.10. Korean

6.11. Other Languages



7. Online Language Learning Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Individual Learners

7.3. Corporate Learners

7.4. Educational institutions

7.5. Government institutions



8. Online Language Learning Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Russia

8.3.7. Poland

8.3.8. Netherlands

8.3.9. Belgium

8.3.10. Sweden

8.3.11. Austria

8.3.12. Switzerland

8.3.13. Finland

8.3.14. Norway

8.3.15. Turkey

8.3.16. Ireland

8.3.17. RoE

8.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. South Korea

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.6. Indonesia

8.4.7. Taiwan

8.4.8. Hong Kong

8.4.9. New Zealand

8.4.10. Rest of APAC

8.5. Middle East

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. Rest of Middle East

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Brazil

8.6.2. Rest of Latin America



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking



10. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.1. Berlitz Corporation

10.2. Rosetta Stone Inc.

10.3. Memrise Inc.

10.4. Inlingua International Ltd.

10.5. Sanako Corporation

10.6. Duolingo Inc.

10.7. Lesson Nine GmbH (Babbel)

10.8. Busuu Ltd.

10.9. Wespeke Inc.

10.10. I Tutor Group

10.11. Open Education LLC

10.12. Linguistica 360, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnjuvg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.