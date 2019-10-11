Global Luxury Goods Industry
Luxury Goods market worldwide is projected to grow by US$89. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 4%. Luxury Watches & Jewelry, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$136.7 Billion by the year 2025, Luxury Watches & Jewelry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Luxury Watches & Jewelry will reach a market size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA; Coty, Inc.; Hermes International SA; Kering SA; L’Oreal SA; Rolex SA; Tiffany & Co.
