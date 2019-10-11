Global HIV Drugs Industry

HIV Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 6%. Multi-Class Combination Drugs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, Multi-Class Combination Drugs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$229.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$185.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Multi-Class Combination Drugs will reach a market size of US$549.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Emcure Pharmaceuticals Pvt., Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Hetero Drugs Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; ViiV Healthcare





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ABBVIE

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

CIPLA

DAIICHI SANKYO

EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GILEAD SCIENCES

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO., INC.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

VIIV HEALTHCARE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

