Global HIV Drugs Industry
HIV Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 6%. Multi-Class Combination Drugs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HIV Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817960/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, Multi-Class Combination Drugs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$229.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$185.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Multi-Class Combination Drugs will reach a market size of US$549.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Emcure Pharmaceuticals Pvt., Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Hetero Drugs Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; ViiV Healthcare
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817960/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
HIV Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: HIV Drugs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: HIV Drugs Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: HIV Drugs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Multi-Class Combination Drugs (Medication Class) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Multi-Class Combination Drugs (Medication Class)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Multi-Class Combination Drugs (Medication Class)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)
(Medication Class) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)
(Medication Class) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)
(Medication Class) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
(NNRTIs) (Medication Class) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
(NNRTIs) (Medication Class) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
(NNRTIs) (Medication Class) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Protease Inhibitors (PIs) (Medication Class) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Protease Inhibitors (PIs) (Medication Class) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Protease Inhibitors (PIs) (Medication Class) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Fusion Inhibitors (FI) (Medication Class) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Fusion Inhibitors (FI) (Medication Class) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Fusion Inhibitors (FI) (Medication Class) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Entry Inhibitors (Medication Class) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Entry Inhibitors (Medication Class) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Entry Inhibitors (Medication Class) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: HIV Integrase Stand Transfer Inhibitors (Medication
Class) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: HIV Integrase Stand Transfer Inhibitors (Medication
Class) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009 to 2017
Table 24: HIV Integrase Stand Transfer Inhibitors (Medication
Class) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US HIV Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States HIV Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: HIV Drugs Market in the United States by Medication
Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian HIV Drugs Historic Market Review by
Medication Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: HIV Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Medication Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for HIV Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: HIV Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Medication Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese HIV Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Medication Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese HIV Drugs Market by Medication Class:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European HIV Drugs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 37: European HIV Drugs Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: HIV Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European HIV Drugs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: European HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018-2025
Table 41: HIV Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Medication Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: HIV Drugs Market in France by Medication Class:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: French HIV Drugs Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 45: French HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis by Medication
Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 46: HIV Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: German HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 48: German HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Medication
Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian HIV Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Medication Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 51: Italian HIV Drugs Market by Medication Class:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for HIV Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Medication Class
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: HIV Drugs Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: United Kingdom HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Spanish HIV Drugs Historic Market Review by
Medication Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: HIV Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Medication Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: HIV Drugs Market in Russia by Medication Class: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Russian HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe HIV Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018-2025
Table 62: HIV Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Medication Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Rest of Europe HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: HIV Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: HIV Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Medication Class:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific HIV Drugs Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 69: Asia-Pacific HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: HIV Drugs Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Australian HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 72: Australian HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Indian HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Indian HIV Drugs Historic Market Review by Medication
Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: HIV Drugs Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Medication Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: HIV Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: South Korean HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 78: HIV Drugs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for HIV Drugs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Medication
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: HIV Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis
by Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American HIV Drugs Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 83: HIV Drugs Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American HIV Drugs Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Latin American HIV Drugs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Medication Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 87: Latin American HIV Drugs Market by Medication Class:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018-2025
Table 89: HIV Drugs Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Medication Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Argentinean HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 91: HIV Drugs Market in Brazil by Medication Class:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Brazilian HIV Drugs Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 93: Brazilian HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 94: HIV Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Mexican HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 96: Mexican HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America HIV Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: HIV Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America by
Medication Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Latin America HIV Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East HIV Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: HIV Drugs Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: The Middle East HIV Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: The Middle East HIV Drugs Historic Market by
Medication Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: HIV Drugs Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Medication Class for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Market for HIV Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Medication Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: HIV Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Medication Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Iranian HIV Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018-2025
Table 110: HIV Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Medication Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Israeli HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian HIV Drugs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Medication Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: HIV Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 114: Saudi Arabian HIV Drugs Market by Medication Class:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: HIV Drugs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medication
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: United Arab Emirates HIV Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 117: HIV Drugs Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: HIV Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medication
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Rest of Middle East HIV Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Middle East HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 121: African HIV Drugs Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Medication Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: HIV Drugs Market in Africa by Medication Class: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: African HIV Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Medication Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBVIE
ASTRAZENECA PLC
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
CIPLA
DAIICHI SANKYO
EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GILEAD SCIENCES
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MERCK & CO., INC.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
VIIV HEALTHCARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817960/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.