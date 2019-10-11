Global Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Industry
Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire market worldwide is projected to grow by US$369. 1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 8%. High Fatigue Wire, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817964/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$542.5 Million by the year 2025, High Fatigue Wire will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High Fatigue Wire will reach a market size of US$29.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$102.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Baosteel Group Corporation; Joh. Pengg AG; Kobe Steel Ltd.; Neturen Co., Ltd.; NV Bekaert SA; POSCO; Shinko Wire Co., Ltd.; Shougang Corporation; Sinosteel Zhengzhou Research Institute of Steel Wire Products Co., Ltd.; Sugita Wire Ltd.; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.; Suncall Corporation; Suzuki Garphyttan AB; Zhujihaina Special Steel Co.Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817964/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: High Fatigue Wire (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: High Fatigue Wire (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: High Fatigue Wire (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Wire (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Wire (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Wire (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel
Wire: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 53: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oil Tempered Spring
Steel Wire: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 89: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION
JOH. PENGG AG
KOBE STEEL
NETUREN CO., LTD.
NV BEKAERT SA
POSCO CO.
SHINKO WIRE CO., LTD.
SHOUGANG CORPORATION
SINOSTEEL ZHENGZHOU RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF STEEL WIRE PRODUCTS
CO., LTD.
SUGITA WIRE LTD.
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES
SUZUKI GARPHYTTAN AB
ZHUJIHAINA SPECIAL STEEL CO.LTD
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817964/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.