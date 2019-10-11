Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire market worldwide is projected to grow by US$369. 1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 8%. High Fatigue Wire, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817964/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$542.5 Million by the year 2025, High Fatigue Wire will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High Fatigue Wire will reach a market size of US$29.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$102.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Baosteel Group Corporation; Joh. Pengg AG; Kobe Steel Ltd.; Neturen Co., Ltd.; NV Bekaert SA; POSCO; Shinko Wire Co., Ltd.; Shougang Corporation; Sinosteel Zhengzhou Research Institute of Steel Wire Products Co., Ltd.; Sugita Wire Ltd.; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.; Suncall Corporation; Suzuki Garphyttan AB; Zhujihaina Special Steel Co.Ltd





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817964/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: High Fatigue Wire (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: High Fatigue Wire (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: High Fatigue Wire (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Wire (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Wire (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Wire (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel

Wire: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oil Tempered Spring

Steel Wire: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 86: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 89: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire

Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION

JOH. PENGG AG

KOBE STEEL

NETUREN CO., LTD.

NV BEKAERT SA

POSCO CO.

SHINKO WIRE CO., LTD.

SHOUGANG CORPORATION

SINOSTEEL ZHENGZHOU RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF STEEL WIRE PRODUCTS

CO., LTD.

SUGITA WIRE LTD.

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES

SUZUKI GARPHYTTAN AB

ZHUJIHAINA SPECIAL STEEL CO.LTD



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817964/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.