Anemia Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8%. Iron Deficiency Anemia, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anemia Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817966/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.3 Billion by the year 2025, Iron Deficiency Anemia will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$651.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$563.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Iron Deficiency Anemia will reach a market size of US$923.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Amgen, Inc.; Bayer AG; Biocon Ltd.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; GlycoMimetics, Inc.; Regen Biopharma Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817966/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anemia Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Anemia Drugs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Anemia Drugs Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Anemia Drugs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Iron Deficiency Anemia (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Iron Deficiency Anemia (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Iron Deficiency Anemia (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sickle Cell Anemia (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Sickle Cell Anemia (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Sickle Cell Anemia (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Aplastic Anemia (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Aplastic Anemia (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Aplastic Anemia (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hemolytic Anemia (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Hemolytic Anemia (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Hemolytic Anemia (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Pernicious Anemia (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Pernicious Anemia (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Pernicious Anemia (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Anemia Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Anemia Drugs Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Anemia Drugs Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Anemia Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Anemia Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: Anemia Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Anemia Drugs Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Anemia Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Anemia Drugs Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Anemia Drugs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 34: European Anemia Drugs Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Anemia Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Anemia Drugs Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: Anemia Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Anemia Drugs Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: French Anemia Drugs Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Anemia Drugs Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Anemia Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: German Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: German Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Anemia Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Anemia Drugs Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Anemia Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Anemia Drugs Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: United Kingdom Anemia Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spanish Anemia Drugs Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Anemia Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Anemia Drugs Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Russian Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Anemia Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Anemia Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Anemia Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Anemia Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Anemia Drugs Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Anemia Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Anemia Drugs Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Australian Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Indian Anemia Drugs Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Anemia Drugs Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Anemia Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Anemia Drugs Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Anemia Drugs: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Anemia Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anemia Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Anemia Drugs Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Anemia Drugs Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Anemia Drugs Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Anemia Drugs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Anemia Drugs Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Anemia Drugs Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Anemia Drugs Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Anemia Drugs Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Anemia Drugs Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Anemia Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mexican Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Anemia Drugs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Anemia Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Anemia Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Anemia Drugs Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: The Middle East Anemia Drugs Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Anemia Drugs Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Anemia Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Anemia Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Iranian Anemia Drugs Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Anemia Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Anemia Drugs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Anemia Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Anemia Drugs Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Anemia Drugs Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Anemia Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Anemia Drugs Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Anemia Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Anemia Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Middle East Anemia Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Anemia Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Anemia Drugs Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: African Anemia Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACCELERON PHARMA

AMGEN

BAYER AG

BIOCON

BLUEBIRD BIO

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.

REGEN BIOPHARMA INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817966/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.