Global Biscuits Industry

Biscuits market worldwide is projected to grow by US$39. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 7%. Sweet Biscuits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.8 Billion by the year 2025, Sweet Biscuits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sweet Biscuits will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Britannia Industries Ltd.; Britannia Industries Ltd.; Kellogg (Aust) Pty., Ltd.; Mondelez International; Parle Products Pvt., Ltd.; PepsiCo, Inc.; Yildiz Holding A.S.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biscuits Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biscuits Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biscuits Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Biscuits Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Sweet Biscuits (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Sweet Biscuits (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Sweet Biscuits (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Savory Biscuits (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Savory Biscuits (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Savory Biscuits (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Wafers (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Wafers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Wafers (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Crackers (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Crackers (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Crackers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cookies (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cookies (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cookies (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biscuits Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Biscuits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Biscuits Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Biscuits Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Biscuits Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Biscuits Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Biscuits: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Biscuits Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Biscuits Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Biscuits Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Biscuits Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biscuits Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 34: European Biscuits Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Biscuits Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Biscuits Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Biscuits Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: Biscuits Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Biscuits Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: French Biscuits Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Biscuits Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Biscuits Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: German Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Biscuits Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Biscuits Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Biscuits: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Biscuits Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: United Kingdom Biscuits Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Biscuits Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spanish Biscuits Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Biscuits Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Biscuits Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Biscuits Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Russian Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Biscuits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Biscuits Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Biscuits Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Biscuits Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Biscuits Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Biscuits Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Biscuits Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Biscuits Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Biscuits Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Australian Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Biscuits Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Indian Biscuits Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Biscuits Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Biscuits Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Biscuits Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biscuits: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Biscuits Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biscuits Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Biscuits Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Biscuits Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Biscuits Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Biscuits Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Biscuits Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Biscuits Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Biscuits Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Biscuits Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Biscuits Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Biscuits Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Biscuits Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mexican Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Biscuits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Biscuits Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Biscuits Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Biscuits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Biscuits Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Biscuits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: The Middle East Biscuits Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Biscuits Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Biscuits: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Biscuits Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Iranian Biscuits Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Biscuits Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Biscuits Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Biscuits Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Biscuits Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Biscuits Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Biscuits Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Biscuits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Biscuits Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Biscuits Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Biscuits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Middle East Biscuits Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Biscuits Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Biscuits Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: African Biscuits Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES

KELLOGG (AUST) PTY., LTD.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC.

PARLE PRODUCTS PVT., LTD.

PEPSICO

YILDIZ HOLDING A.S.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

