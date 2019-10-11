Global Color Cosmetics Industry

Color Cosmetics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 4%. Facial Make-Up, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.9 Billion by the year 2025, Facial Make-Up will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$935.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$803.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Facial Make-Up will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avon Products, Inc.; Cargill, Inc.; C’est Moi; Chanel SA; Christian Dior SA; City Color Cosmetics; Francia Cosmetics; Kose Corporation; Lancome; L’Oreal SA; LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton; M-A-C Cosmetics (Make-up Art Cosmetics); Revlon, Inc.; Shiseido Co., Ltd.; Unilever PLC





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Color Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Color Cosmetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Color Cosmetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Facial Make-Up (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Facial Make-Up (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Facial Make-Up (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Lip Products (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Lip Products (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Lip Products (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Eye Make-Up (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Eye Make-Up (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Eye Make-Up (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Nail Products (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Nail Products (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Nail Products (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Color Cosmetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color

Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Color Cosmetics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Color Cosmetics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Color Cosmetics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Color Cosmetics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Color Cosmetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Color Cosmetics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: Color Cosmetics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Color Cosmetics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Color Cosmetics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Color Cosmetics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Color Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Color Cosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Color Cosmetics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Color Cosmetics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Color Cosmetics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Color Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Color Cosmetics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Color Cosmetics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Color Cosmetics Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Color Cosmetics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Color Cosmetics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Color Cosmetics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Color Cosmetics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color

Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Color Cosmetics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Color Cosmetics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Color Cosmetics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Color Cosmetics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Color Cosmetics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Color Cosmetics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AVON PRODUCTS, INC.

CARGILL, INC.

C’EST MOI?

CHANEL SA

CHRISTIAN DIOR SA

CITY COLOR COSMETICS

FRANCIA COSMETICS

KOSE CORPORATION

LANCOME

L’ORéAL SA

LVMH MOET HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON

REVLON

SHISEIDO

UNILEVER PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

