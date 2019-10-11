Global Color Cosmetics Industry
Color Cosmetics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 4%. Facial Make-Up, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Color Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817980/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.9 Billion by the year 2025, Facial Make-Up will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$935.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$803.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Facial Make-Up will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avon Products, Inc.; Cargill, Inc.; C’est Moi; Chanel SA; Christian Dior SA; City Color Cosmetics; Francia Cosmetics; Kose Corporation; Lancome; L’Oreal SA; LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton; M-A-C Cosmetics (Make-up Art Cosmetics); Revlon, Inc.; Shiseido Co., Ltd.; Unilever PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817980/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Color Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Color Cosmetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Color Cosmetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Facial Make-Up (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Facial Make-Up (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Facial Make-Up (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Lip Products (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Lip Products (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Lip Products (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Eye Make-Up (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Eye Make-Up (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Eye Make-Up (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Nail Products (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Nail Products (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Nail Products (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Color Cosmetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color
Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 21: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Color Cosmetics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Color Cosmetics Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Color Cosmetics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Color Cosmetics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Color Cosmetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Color Cosmetics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: Color Cosmetics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: French Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Color Cosmetics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Color Cosmetics Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Spanish Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Color Cosmetics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Color Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Color Cosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Color Cosmetics Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Color Cosmetics Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 66: Indian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Color Cosmetics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Color Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Color Cosmetics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Color Cosmetics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Color Cosmetics Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Color Cosmetics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Color Cosmetics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Color Cosmetics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Color Cosmetics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color
Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Iranian Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Color Cosmetics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Color Cosmetics Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Color Cosmetics Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Color Cosmetics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Color Cosmetics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Color Cosmetics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
CARGILL, INC.
C’EST MOI?
CHANEL SA
CHRISTIAN DIOR SA
CITY COLOR COSMETICS
FRANCIA COSMETICS
KOSE CORPORATION
LANCOME
L’ORéAL SA
LVMH MOET HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON
REVLON
SHISEIDO
UNILEVER PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817980/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.