Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Industry
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 1%. Telecom & IT, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Telecom & IT will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$944.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$782.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecom & IT will reach a market size of US$116.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alteryx, Inc.; Birst, Inc.; GoodData Corporation; IBM Corporation; Information Builders; Microsoft Corporation; MicroStrategy, Inc.; OpenText Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Qlik Technologies, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; SAS Institute, Inc.; Tableau Software, Inc.; Tibco Software, Inc.
