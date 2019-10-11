There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,590 in the last 365 days.

Global Chiropractic Care Industry

Chiropractic Care market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. Relief Care, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chiropractic Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817978/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.8 Billion by the year 2025, Relief Care will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$381.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$304.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Relief Care will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aarhus Chiropractic; Atlanta Chiropractic & Wellness; Family Life Chiropractic; Rivera Chiropractic Center, LLC.; RiverTowne Family Chiropractic LLC


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817978/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Chiropractic Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Chiropractic Care Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Chiropractic Care Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Chiropractic Care Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Relief Care (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Relief Care (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Relief Care (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Corrective Care (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Corrective Care (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Corrective Care (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Maintenance Care (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Maintenance Care (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Maintenance Care (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Chiropractic Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Chiropractic Care Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Chiropractic Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Chiropractic Care Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Chiropractic Care: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Chiropractic Care Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Chiropractic Care Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Chiropractic Care Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Chiropractic Care Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Chiropractic Care Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Chiropractic Care Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Chiropractic Care Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Chiropractic Care Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Chiropractic Care Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Chiropractic Care Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Chiropractic Care Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Chiropractic Care Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Chiropractic Care Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Chiropractic Care: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Chiropractic Care Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Chiropractic Care Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Chiropractic Care Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chiropractic Care Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Chiropractic Care Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Chiropractic Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Chiropractic Care Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chiropractic Care Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Chiropractic Care Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chiropractic Care Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Chiropractic Care Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Chiropractic Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chiropractic Care Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Chiropractic Care:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Chiropractic Care Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Chiropractic Care Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Chiropractic Care Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Chiropractic Care Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Chiropractic Care Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Chiropractic Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Chiropractic Care Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chiropractic Care Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Chiropractic Care: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Chiropractic Care Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Chiropractic Care Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Chiropractic Care Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Chiropractic Care Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Chiropractic Care Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Chiropractic Care Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Chiropractic Care Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Chiropractic Care Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Chiropractic Care Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AARHUS CHIROPRACTIC
ATLANTA CHIROPRACTIC AND WELLNESS
CHIRO ONE WELLNESS CENTERS LLC
EMERGENCY CHIROPRACTIC PC
FAMILY LIFE CHIROPRACTIC
LANDMARK HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.
MULTI-SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE GROUP, LLC
PARSONS GREGORY V ADVANCED CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC
RIVERA CHIROPRACTIC CENTER
RIVERTOWNE FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC
ROHLFS CHIROPRACTIC CARE
SHERMAN COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC, INC.
SILVERMAN CHIROPRACTIC & REHABILITATION CENTER
THE JOINT CHIROPRACTIC

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817978/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.