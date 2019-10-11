Global Chiropractic Care Industry

Chiropractic Care market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. Relief Care, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.8 Billion by the year 2025, Relief Care will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$381.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$304.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Relief Care will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aarhus Chiropractic; Atlanta Chiropractic & Wellness; Family Life Chiropractic; Rivera Chiropractic Center, LLC.; RiverTowne Family Chiropractic LLC





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chiropractic Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Chiropractic Care Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Chiropractic Care Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Chiropractic Care Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Relief Care (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Relief Care (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Relief Care (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Corrective Care (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Corrective Care (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Corrective Care (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Maintenance Care (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Maintenance Care (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Maintenance Care (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Chiropractic Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Chiropractic Care Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Chiropractic Care Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Chiropractic Care Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Chiropractic Care: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Chiropractic Care Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Chiropractic Care Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Chiropractic Care Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Chiropractic Care Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Chiropractic Care Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Chiropractic Care Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Chiropractic Care Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Chiropractic Care Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Chiropractic Care Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Chiropractic Care Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Chiropractic Care Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Chiropractic Care Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Chiropractic Care Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Chiropractic Care: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Chiropractic Care Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Chiropractic Care Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Chiropractic Care Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chiropractic Care Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Chiropractic Care Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Chiropractic Care Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Chiropractic Care Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Chiropractic Care Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Chiropractic Care Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chiropractic Care Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Chiropractic Care Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Chiropractic Care Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chiropractic Care Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Chiropractic Care:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chiropractic Care Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Chiropractic Care Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Chiropractic Care Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Chiropractic Care Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Chiropractic Care Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Chiropractic Care Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Chiropractic Care Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Chiropractic Care Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Chiropractic Care Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Chiropractic Care Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Chiropractic Care Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chiropractic Care Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Chiropractic Care: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Chiropractic Care Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Chiropractic Care Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Chiropractic Care Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Chiropractic Care Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Chiropractic Care Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Chiropractic Care Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Chiropractic Care Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Chiropractic Care Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Chiropractic Care Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Chiropractic Care Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Chiropractic Care Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Chiropractic Care Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Chiropractic Care Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Chiropractic Care Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Chiropractic Care Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AARHUS CHIROPRACTIC

ATLANTA CHIROPRACTIC AND WELLNESS

CHIRO ONE WELLNESS CENTERS LLC

EMERGENCY CHIROPRACTIC PC

FAMILY LIFE CHIROPRACTIC

LANDMARK HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

MULTI-SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE GROUP, LLC

PARSONS GREGORY V ADVANCED CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC

RIVERA CHIROPRACTIC CENTER

RIVERTOWNE FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC

ROHLFS CHIROPRACTIC CARE

SHERMAN COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC, INC.

SILVERMAN CHIROPRACTIC & REHABILITATION CENTER

THE JOINT CHIROPRACTIC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

