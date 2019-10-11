There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,589 in the last 365 days.

Global Microwave Ovens Industry

Microwave Ovens market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 9%. Convection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwave Ovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817984/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.6 Billion by the year 2025, Convection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$91.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$72.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Convection will reach a market size of US$388.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$644.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alto-Shaam, Inc.; Electrolux AB; Haier Appliances (India) Pvt., Ltd.; Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sharp Corporation; SMEG S.p.A.; Whirlpool Corporation; WINIADAEWOO Electronics America, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817984/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microwave Ovens Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microwave Ovens Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Microwave Ovens Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Convection (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Convection (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Convection (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Grill (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Grill (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Grill (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Solo (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Solo (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Solo (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Household (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Household (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Household (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microwave Ovens Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Microwave Ovens Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Microwave Ovens Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Microwave Ovens Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Microwave Ovens Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Microwave Ovens: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Microwave Ovens Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave
Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Microwave Ovens Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Microwave Ovens Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Microwave Ovens Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Microwave Ovens Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microwave Ovens Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Microwave Ovens Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Microwave Ovens Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 47: Microwave Ovens Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Microwave Ovens Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Microwave Ovens Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Microwave Ovens Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Microwave Ovens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Microwave Ovens Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Microwave Ovens Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Microwave Ovens Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Microwave Ovens Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Microwave Ovens Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Microwave Ovens Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Microwave Ovens: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Microwave Ovens Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Microwave Ovens Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Microwave Ovens Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Microwave Ovens Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Microwave Ovens Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Microwave Ovens Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 89: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Microwave Ovens Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Microwave Ovens Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Microwave Ovens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Microwave Ovens Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Microwave Ovens Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Microwave Ovens Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Microwave Ovens Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Microwave Ovens Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Microwave Ovens Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Microwave Ovens Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microwave Ovens:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Microwave Ovens Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Microwave Ovens Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 137: Microwave Ovens Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Microwave Ovens Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Microwave Ovens Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Microwave Ovens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Microwave Ovens Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Microwave Ovens Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Microwave Ovens Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Microwave Ovens Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 155: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Microwave Ovens Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Microwave Ovens Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Microwave Ovens Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Microwave Ovens Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Microwave Ovens: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Microwave Ovens Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave
Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Microwave Ovens Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 176: Microwave Ovens Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Microwave Ovens Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Microwave Ovens Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Microwave Ovens Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Microwave Ovens Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Microwave Ovens Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 189: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Microwave Ovens Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Microwave Ovens Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Microwave Ovens Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Microwave Ovens Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ALTO-SHAAM, INC.
ELECTROLUX AB
HAIER APPLIANCES
PANASONIC MARKETING MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FZE
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SHARP CORPORATION
SMEG S.P.A.
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
WINIADAEWOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817984/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.