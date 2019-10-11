Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Industry
Folding Paperboard Boxes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 8%. Folding Paperboard Boxes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.8 Billion by the year 2025, Folding Paperboard Boxes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$116.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$93.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Folding Paperboard Boxes will reach a market size of US$849 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$893.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amcor Ltd.; Caraustar Industries, Inc.; Cascades, Inc.; Cenveo Corporation; Graphic Packaging International, Inc.; International Paper Company; Menasha Packaging Company LLC; Mondi PLC; Multi Packaging Solutions; Nampak Ltd.; PaperWorks Industries, Inc.; Smurfit Kappa Group PLC; Sonoco Products Company
