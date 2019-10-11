Ethanolamines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$965. 5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethanolamines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817987/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Surfactants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surfactants will reach a market size of US$96.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$273.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Dow Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Ineos Group AG; Jiaxing Jinyan Chemical Co. Ltd.; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Nouryon; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Sintez OKA Group of Companies





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817987/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethanolamines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethanolamines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ethanolamines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Surfactants (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Surfactants (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Surfactants (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Herbicides (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Herbicides (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Herbicides (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Gas Treatment (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Gas Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Gas Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cement (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Cement (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Cement (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethanolamines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Ethanolamines Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Ethanolamines Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Ethanolamines Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Ethanolamines Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Ethanolamines in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Ethanolamines Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Ethanolamines Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Ethanolamines Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethanolamines Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 37: European Ethanolamines Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Ethanolamines Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Ethanolamines Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Ethanolamines Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 41: Ethanolamines Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Ethanolamines Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Ethanolamines Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Ethanolamines in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Ethanolamines Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Ethanolamines Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Ethanolamines Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Ethanolamines Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 54: Spanish Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Ethanolamines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Ethanolamines Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Ethanolamines Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Ethanolamines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Ethanolamines Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Ethanolamines Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Ethanolamines Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Ethanolamines Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Ethanolamines Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 72: Indian Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Ethanolamines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Ethanolamines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Ethanolamines Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Ethanolamines Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Ethanolamines Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Ethanolamines in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Ethanolamines Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Ethanolamines Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Ethanolamines Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Ethanolamines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Ethanolamines Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Ethanolamines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Ethanolamines Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Ethanolamines Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Ethanolamines Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Ethanolamines Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Iranian Ethanolamines Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Ethanolamines Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Ethanolamines Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethanolamines in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Ethanolamines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Ethanolamines Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Ethanolamines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Ethanolamines Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Ethanolamines Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Ethanolamines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

DOW INC.

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

JIAXING JINYAN CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

NOURYON

SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.