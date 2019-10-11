Global Fiber Drums Industry

Fiber Drums market worldwide is projected to grow by US$355. 2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 8%. Below 25 Gallons, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$191.6 Million by the year 2025, Below 25 Gallons will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Below 25 Gallons will reach a market size of US$9.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$97.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, C.L. Smith Company; Enviro-Pak Inc.; Fibrestar Drums Limited; Great Western Containers Inc.; Grief, Inc.; Industrial Container Services (ICS); Milford Barrel Co., Inc.; Orlando Drum & Container Corporation; Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.; SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA; Sonoco Packaging Company; The Cary Company; TPL Plastech Limited





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fiber Drums Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fiber Drums Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Fiber Drums Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Fiber Drums Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Below 25 Gallons (Capacity) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Below 25 Gallons (Capacity) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Below 25 Gallons (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: 25-50 Gallons (Capacity) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: 25-50 Gallons (Capacity) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: 25-50 Gallons (Capacity) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: 50-75 Gallons (Capacity) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: 50-75 Gallons (Capacity) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: 50-75 Gallons (Capacity) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Above 75 Gallons (Capacity) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Above 75 Gallons (Capacity) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Above 75 Gallons (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Metal (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Metal (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Metal (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Plastic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Plastic (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Plastic (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Fiber (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Fiber (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Fiber (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fiber Drums Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Fiber Drums Market in the United States by Capacity:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Fiber Drums Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Fiber Drums Historic Market Review by

Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Fiber Drums Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Fiber Drums Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Fiber Drums Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Fiber Drums: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Fiber Drums Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Fiber Drums: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Fiber Drums Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Fiber Drums Market by Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Fiber Drums Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fiber Drums Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Fiber Drums Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Fiber Drums Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Fiber Drums Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 53: Fiber Drums Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Fiber Drums Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Fiber Drums Market in France by Capacity: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Fiber Drums Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by Capacity:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Fiber Drums Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Fiber Drums Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Fiber Drums Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Fiber Drums Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Fiber Drums Market by Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Fiber Drums Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Fiber Drums: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Fiber Drums Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Fiber Drums: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Fiber Drums Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Fiber Drums Historic Market Review by

Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Fiber Drums Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Fiber Drums Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Fiber Drums Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Fiber Drums Market in Russia by Capacity: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Fiber Drums Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 95: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Fiber Drums Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Fiber Drums Market in Asia-Pacific by Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Fiber Drums Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Fiber Drums Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Fiber Drums Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Fiber Drums Historic Market Review by

Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Fiber Drums Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Fiber Drums Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Fiber Drums Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Fiber Drums Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 123: Fiber Drums Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Fiber Drums Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Fiber Drums Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fiber Drums: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Market Share

Analysis by Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fiber Drums: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiber Drums Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Fiber Drums Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 134: Fiber Drums Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Fiber Drums Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Fiber Drums Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Fiber Drums Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 143: Fiber Drums Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Fiber Drums Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Fiber Drums Market in Brazil by Capacity: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Fiber Drums Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Fiber Drums Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Fiber Drums Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Fiber Drums Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Fiber Drums Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fiber Drums Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Latin America by

Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Fiber Drums Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Fiber Drums Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Fiber Drums Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Fiber Drums Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Fiber Drums Historic Market by

Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Fiber Drums Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Fiber Drums Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Fiber Drums Historic Market by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Fiber Drums Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Fiber Drums: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Fiber Drums Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Fiber Drums: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Fiber Drums Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Fiber Drums Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 182: Fiber Drums Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Fiber Drums Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fiber Drums Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Fiber Drums Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Fiber Drums Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Fiber Drums Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Fiber Drums Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fiber Drums Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 195: Fiber Drums Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Fiber Drums Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Fiber Drums Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Fiber Drums Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fiber Drums Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Fiber Drums Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Fiber Drums Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Fiber Drums Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Fiber Drums Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Fiber Drums Market in Africa by Capacity: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Fiber Drums Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Fiber Drums Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Fiber Drums Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



C.L. SMITH COMPANY

ENVIRO-PAK INC.

FIBRESTAR DRUMS LIMITED

GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS

GRIEF, INC.

INDUSTRIAL CONTAINER SERVICES

MILFORD BARREL CO., INC.

ORLANDO DRUM & CONTAINER CORPORATION

PATRICK J. KELLY DRUMS, INC.

SCHUTZ GMBH & CO. KG

SONOCO PACKAGING COMPANY

THE CARY COMPANY

TPL PLASTECH LIMITED



V. CURATED RESEARCH

