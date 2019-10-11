G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 4%. Calcium Level Detection Assays, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817993/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Calcium Level Detection Assays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Calcium Level Detection Assays will reach a market size of US$55.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$514.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abcam PLC; BD Biosciences; Cisbio Bioassays; DiscoveRx® Corporation; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; HD Biosciences (China) Co., Ltd.; MilliporeSigma; MilliporeSigma; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Promega Corporation; QIAGEN NV; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817993/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Calcium Level Detection Assays (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Calcium Level Detection Assays (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Calcium Level Detection Assays (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: GTP?S Binding Assays (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: GTP?S Binding Assays (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: GTP?S Binding Assays (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: cGMP Assays (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: cGMP Assays (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: cGMP Assays (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Reporter Gene Assays (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Reporter Gene Assays (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Reporter Gene Assays (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Receptor Internalization Assays (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Receptor Internalization Assays (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Receptor Internalization Assays (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: cAMP Assays (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: cAMP Assays (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: cAMP Assays (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Cardiovascular System (Therapeutic Application)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Cardiovascular System (Therapeutic Application)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009

to 2017

Table 24: Cardiovascular System (Therapeutic Application)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Central Nervous System (Therapeutic Application)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Central Nervous System (Therapeutic Application)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 27: Central Nervous System (Therapeutic Application)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Respiratory System (Therapeutic Application)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Respiratory System (Therapeutic Application) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 30: Respiratory System (Therapeutic Application) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 31: Immune System (Therapeutic Application) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Immune System (Therapeutic Application) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 33: Immune System (Therapeutic Application) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Reproductive System (Therapeutic Application) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Reproductive System (Therapeutic Application) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Reproductive System (Therapeutic Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Oncology (Therapeutic Application) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Oncology (Therapeutic Application) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Oncology (Therapeutic Application) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic

Application) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic

Application) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic

Application) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 44: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 45: United States G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

United States by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 52: Canadian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Review by Therapeutic Application in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 54: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market by

Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

FRANCE

Table 76: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in France

by Therapeutic Application: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 81: French G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 82: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: German G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 87: German G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Italian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 93: Italian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market by

Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: United Kingdom G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 100: Spanish G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Spanish G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: Spanish G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Spanish G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Review by Therapeutic Application in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 105: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 106: Russian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: Russian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Russian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Russia

by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 111: Russian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 113: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 119: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Therapeutic Application: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 127: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Australian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Australian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Australian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

INDIA

Table 133: Indian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Indian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 136: Indian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Indian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Review by Therapeutic Application in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 138: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 139: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: South Korean G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for G-Protein Coupled

Receptors (GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for G-Protein Coupled

Receptors (GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Latin American G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 152: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 154: Latin American G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 157: Latin American G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Latin American G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market by Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 160: Argentinean G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 161: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Argentinean G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Argentinean G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 166: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Brazil

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Brazil

by Therapeutic Application: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Brazilian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Brazilian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 172: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Mexican G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Mexican G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 177: Mexican G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 178: Rest of Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Latin America by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 184: The Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 185: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: The Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: The Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 189: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: The Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: The Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Historic Market by Therapeutic Application in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 192: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Therapeutic Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 193: Iranian Market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Iranian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Iranian Market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Iranian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 199: Israeli G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 200: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Israeli G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Israeli G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 205: Saudi Arabian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 206: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 208: Saudi Arabian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Saudi Arabian G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Market by Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 211: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 213: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 214: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: United Arab Emirates G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Therapeutic

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 217: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 219: Rest of Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Rest of Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Rest of Middle East G-Protein Coupled Receptors

(GPCRs) Market Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 223: African G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Africa

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 225: African G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: African G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market in Africa

by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 228: African G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817993/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.