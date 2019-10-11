Global Green IT Services Industry
Green IT Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 2%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.1 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$385.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$402 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$835.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Accenture PLC; Accuvio; Dakota Software; Enablon SA; Enviance, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green IT Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Green IT Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Green IT Services Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Green IT Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Government (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Government (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Government (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green IT Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Green IT Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Green IT Services Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Green IT Services Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Green IT Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Green IT Services Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Green IT Services Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Green IT Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Green IT Services Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Green IT Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Green IT Services Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Green IT Services Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Green IT Services Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Green IT Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Green IT Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Green IT Services Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Green IT
Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Green IT Services Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Green IT Services Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Green IT Services Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Green IT Services Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Green IT Services Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Green IT Services in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Green IT Services Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Green IT Services Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green IT Services Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Green IT Services Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Green IT Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Green IT Services Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Green IT Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Green IT Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Green IT Services Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Green IT Services Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Green IT Services Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Green IT Services Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Green IT Services Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Green IT Services Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Green IT Services Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Green IT Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Green IT Services Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Green IT Services Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Green IT Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Green IT Services Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Green IT Services Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Green IT Services Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Green IT Services Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Green IT Services Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Green IT Services Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Green IT Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Green IT Services Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Green IT Services in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Green IT Services Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Green IT Services Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Green IT Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Green IT Services Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Green IT Services Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Green IT Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Green IT Services Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Green IT Services Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Green IT Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Green IT Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Green IT Services Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Green IT Services Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Green IT Services Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Green IT Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Green IT Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Green IT Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Green IT Services Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Green IT Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Green IT Services Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Green IT Services Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Green IT Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Green IT Services Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Green IT Services Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Green IT Services Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Green IT Services Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Green IT Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
ACCUVIO
DAKOTA SOFTWARE
ENABLON SA
ENVIANCE, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
