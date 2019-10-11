Global Ion Exchange Resins Industry
Ion Exchange Resins market worldwide is projected to grow by US$427. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 2%. Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$848.6 Million by the year 2025, Cationic Resins will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cationic Resins will reach a market size of US$47.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$121.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aldex Chemical Company, Ltd.; Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.; Auchtel Products Ltd.; Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co., Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Eichrom Technologies, LLC; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Finex Oy; Hebi Juxing Resin Co., Ltd.; Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.; Jacobi Carbons AB; Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.; Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd; Lanxess AG; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., Ltd.; Novasep Holding SAS; Ovivo, Inc.; Purolite Corporation; ResinTech, Inc.; Samyang Corporation; Sunresin New Materials Co., Ltd.; Thermax Ltd.; Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
