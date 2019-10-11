Global Landscaping Services Industry
Landscaping Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$28. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 4%. Landscaping Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Landscaping Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818001/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$109.1 Billion by the year 2025, Landscaping Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$826.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Landscaping Services will reach a market size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, CBRE Group, Inc.; Compass Group PLC; ISS A/S; Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc. (JLL); Sodexo Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818001/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Landscaping Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Landscaping Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Landscaping Services Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Landscaping Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Landscaping Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Landscaping Services Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Landscaping Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Landscaping Services Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Landscaping Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Landscaping Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Landscaping Services Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Landscaping Services Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Landscaping Services Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Landscaping Services Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Landscaping Services Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Landscaping Services Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Landscaping Services Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Landscaping Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Landscaping Services Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Landscaping Services Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Landscaping Services Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Landscaping Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Landscaping Services Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Landscaping Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Landscaping Services Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Landscaping Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Landscaping Services Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Landscaping Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Landscaping Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Landscaping Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Landscaping Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Landscaping Services Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Landscaping Services Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Landscaping Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Landscaping Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Landscaping Services Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Landscaping Services Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Landscaping Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Landscaping Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Landscaping Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Landscaping Services Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Landscaping Services Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Landscaping Services Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Landscaping Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Landscaping Services Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Landscaping Services Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Landscaping Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Landscaping Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Landscaping Services Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Landscaping Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Landscaping Services Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Landscaping Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Landscaping Services Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Landscaping Services Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Landscaping Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Landscaping Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Landscaping Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Landscaping Services Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Landscaping Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Landscaping Services Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Landscaping Services Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Landscaping Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Landscaping Services Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Landscaping Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Landscaping Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Landscaping Services Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
CBRE GROUP, INC.
COMPASS GROUP PLC
ISS A/S
JONES LANG LASALLE IP INC. (JLL)
SODEXO GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818001/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.