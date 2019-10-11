Lymphoma Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 7%. Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lymphoma Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818005/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$323.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$278.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) will reach a market size of US$139.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Celgene Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Johnson & Johnson; Seattle Genetics, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818005/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lymphoma Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lymphoma Therapeutics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Lymphoma Therapeutics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) (Disease Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) (Disease Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) (Disease Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) (Disease Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) (Disease Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) (Disease Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 10: United States Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in the United States by

Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Review

by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Lymphoma Therapeutics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Lymphoma Therapeutics Market by Disease Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lymphoma Therapeutics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 22: European Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018-2025

Table 26: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in France by Disease

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: French Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by

Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market by Disease Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Lymphoma Therapeutics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Review

by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Russia by Disease

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Review

by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lymphoma

Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Lymphoma Therapeutics Market by

Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Brazil by Disease

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 83: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Rest of Latin America

by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 86: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: The Middle East Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market

by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Lymphoma Therapeutics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Lymphoma Therapeutics Market by Disease

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Lymphoma Therapeutics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in Africa by Disease

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMGEN

CELGENE CORPORATION

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

SEATTLE GENETICS

ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL

EISAI CO.

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

FORMA THERAPEUTICS

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

IMMUNOMEDICS

MERCK & CO., INC.

PFIZER, INC

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS

TRANSGENE SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818005/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.