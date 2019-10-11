Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Industry
MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 9%. MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$54.8 Billion by the year 2025, MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$715.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$614.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Activision Blizzard, Inc.; Aeria Games GmbH; Ankama; CCP HF; Changyou.com Ltd.; CipSoft GmbH; Cryptic Studios Inc.; eGames.com; Electronic Arts, Inc.; GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.; Jagex Limited; King.com Ltd.; Konami Gaming, Inc.; NCSOFT Corporation; NetEase, Inc.; NEXON Corporation; Perfect World Entertainment, Inc.; Riot Games, Inc.; SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.; Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd.; Softnyx Ltd.; Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.; Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.; Tencent Cloud; The Walt Disney Company; Webzen Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to
2025
Table 5: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 13: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for
the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for MMOG (Massively
Multiplayer Online Games): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 41: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
AERIA GAMES GMBH
ANKAMA
CCP HF
CHANGYOU.COM LTD.
EGAMES.COM
ELECTRONIC ARTS
GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
KING.COM
KONAMI GAMING, INC.
NEXON CORPORATION
PERFECT WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
SEGA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
SHANDA INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT LTD.
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE
TENCENT CLOUD
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
WEBZEN INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.