MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 9%. MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$54.8 Billion by the year 2025, MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$715.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$614.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Activision Blizzard, Inc.; Aeria Games GmbH; Ankama; CCP HF; Changyou.com Ltd.; CipSoft GmbH; Cryptic Studios Inc.; eGames.com; Electronic Arts, Inc.; GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.; Jagex Limited; King.com Ltd.; Konami Gaming, Inc.; NCSOFT Corporation; NetEase, Inc.; NEXON Corporation; Perfect World Entertainment, Inc.; Riot Games, Inc.; SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.; Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd.; Softnyx Ltd.; Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.; Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.; Tencent Cloud; The Walt Disney Company; Webzen Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 5: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 13: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer

Online Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for

the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for MMOG (Massively

Multiplayer Online Games): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2018-2025

Table 41: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America MMOG (Massively Multiplayer

Online Games) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online

Games) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates MMOG (Massively Multiplayer

Online Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:

2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer

Online Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:

2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in

Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

AERIA GAMES GMBH

ANKAMA

CCP HF

CHANGYOU.COM LTD.

EGAMES.COM

ELECTRONIC ARTS

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

KING.COM

KONAMI GAMING, INC.

NEXON CORPORATION

PERFECT WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

SEGA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

SHANDA INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

TENCENT CLOUD

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

WEBZEN INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.