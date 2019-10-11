Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Industry

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 6%. Beta Interferon, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Beta Interferon will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$116.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Beta Interferon will reach a market size of US$162.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; Bayer AG; Biogen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Sanofi; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





IV. COMPETITION



ABBVIE

BAYER AG

BIOGEN

MERCK & CO., INC.

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

PFIZER

SANOFI

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES



