Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Industry

Neurodegenerative Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. Parkinson’s Disease, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.3 Billion by the year 2025, Parkinson’s Disease will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$546.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$472.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Parkinson’s Disease will reach a market size of US$760.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Biogen, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; H. Lundbeck A/S; Merck KGaA; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sage Therapeutics, Inc.; Sanofi; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; UCB SA


IV. COMPETITION

BIOGEN
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
DAIICHI SANKYO
EISAI CO.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
H. LUNDBECK A/S
MERCK KGAA
MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORPORATION
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
PFIZER
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
SANOFI
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
UCB SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH
