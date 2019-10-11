Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Industry
Neurodegenerative Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. Parkinson’s Disease, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.3 Billion by the year 2025, Parkinson’s Disease will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$546.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$472.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Parkinson’s Disease will reach a market size of US$760.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Biogen, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; H. Lundbeck A/S; Merck KGaA; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sage Therapeutics, Inc.; Sanofi; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; UCB SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Neurodegenerative Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Neurodegenerative Drugs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Neurodegenerative Drugs Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Parkinson?s Disease (Indication Drug) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Parkinson?s Disease (Indication Drug) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Parkinson?s Disease (Indication Drug) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Huntington Disease (Indication Drug) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Huntington Disease (Indication Drug) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Huntington Disease (Indication Drug) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Indication Drug)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Indication Drug)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 12: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Indication Drug)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Alzheimer?s Disease (Indication Drug) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Alzheimer?s Disease (Indication Drug) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Alzheimer?s Disease (Indication Drug) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Indication Drugs (Indication Drug) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Indication Drugs (Indication Drug) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Indication Drugs (Indication Drug) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 19: United States Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication Drug:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in the United States
by Indication Drug: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Review by Indication Drug in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication Drug for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Neurodegenerative Drugs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication
Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication Drug for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Neurodegenerative Drugs Market by Indication
Drug: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Neurodegenerative Drugs Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018-2025
Table 35: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Europe in US$
Million by Indication Drug: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in France by
Indication Drug: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share Analysis
by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication
Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication Drug for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market by Indication
Drug: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Neurodegenerative Drugs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Indication Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Review by Indication Drug in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication Drug for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Russia by
Indication Drug: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug:
2018-2025
Table 56: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Indication Drug: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by
Indication Drug: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication
Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market Review
by Indication Drug in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication Drug for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication
Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 72: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Neurodegenerative
Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Indication Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Indication Drug for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Share Analysis by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication Drug for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Neurodegenerative Drugs Market by
Indication Drug: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018-2025
Table 83: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Indication Drug: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Brazil by
Indication Drug: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication
Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication Drug:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Rest of Latin
America by Indication Drug: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Share Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018
to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic
Market by Indication Drug in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication Drug for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Neurodegenerative Drugs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication
Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018-2025
Table 104: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Israel in US$
Million by Indication Drug: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication Drug for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Neurodegenerative Drugs Market by
Indication Drug: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Indication Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Neurodegenerative Drugs
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug:
2009-2017
Table 111: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Indication Drug for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Neurodegenerative Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Neurodegenerative Drugs Market
Share Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Indication Drug: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Neurodegenerative Drugs Market in Africa by
Indication Drug: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Indication Drug: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIOGEN
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
DAIICHI SANKYO
EISAI CO.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
H. LUNDBECK A/S
MERCK KGAA
MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORPORATION
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
PFIZER
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
SANOFI
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
UCB SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
