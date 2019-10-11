DietDemand Offers Clients a Safer, and More Effective Alternative to Weight Loss Surgery

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, MS, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight loss surgery is considered to be an effective strategy for patients suffering from long-term weight gain. Weight loss surgery offers quick results in order to decrease the risks of heart disease, diabetes, chronic pain, and a host of other issues that accompany excessive weight gain. Bariatric procedures vary, with several versions becoming less invasive over the past decade. However, all procedures still come with risks, a few including bowel perforation, infections, metal allergies, gallstones, hernias, and others.

Additionally, bariatric surgery Is no permanent fix. Weight gain can reoccur within five years of the surgery if a patient returns to overeating. This why many clients are choosing medical weight loss organizations such as DietDemand over surgery as they pose way fewer health risks than and also comprehensively treat weight loss, thus increasing the chances of long-term success. DietDemand’s telemedicine based program offers remote access to weight loss coaches so that clients may receive private guidance from the comforts of home along with the help of diet prescription aids and customized diet plans.

Want a free, no obligation consultation with DietDemand? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

