New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of a public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”), liquidation preference $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $150,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The Company has applied to list the Series E Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “NYMTM.”



The Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of the Series E Preferred Stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on October 18, 2019.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring its targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that it may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which automatically became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 9, 2018. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by toll-free call at 800-584-6837 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10179 or by collect call at 212-834-4533, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: DCM Transaction Management, by fax at 212-428-6260, toll-free call at 866-375-6829 or by email at rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com, and UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at 888-827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of Series E Preferred Stock or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and certain mortgage- and residential housing-related assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Completion of the offering on the terms described, and the application of the net proceeds of the offering, are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to it, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to this offering and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by those risk factors included in the Company's subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: For Further Information



AT THE COMPANY

Kristine R. Nario-Eng

Investor Relations

Phone: (646) 216-2363

Email: knario@nymtrust.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.