Husky Energy to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its third quarter 2019 results before markets open on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.
To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Oct. 24):
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 3602
Duration: Available until November 23, 2019
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602
