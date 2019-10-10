Adam Long of Oasis Capital donates in support of the Tasis Wellness & Athletics Center

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Long of Oasis Capital, located in Puerto Rico, is a firm believer in giving back to society, and is an active participant in different charity initiatives. His latest act of charity was in early September when he donated to the All-Star Gala & Auction at the Tasis Dorado Performing Arts Center. His donation went towards supporting the future of the Tasis Wellness & Athletics Center. This money will help build a wellness center that will support the physical and intellectual growth of the students. Adam’s humanitarian side is also quite evident in the way he runs his business.

In September 2019, his company won the best Leawood award in the Investment Service Category. The award is given to companies that have achieved exceptional success in marketing, and winners are selected based on their ability to enhance the image of the local community. This award is a testament to Adam Long’s community focus. He has made significant efforts towards making community a better place, not just for him and his business, but also for the community at large.

Besides his charity works, and other humanitarian courses, Adam Long is a well-known name in the world of finance. He is the managing Member of Oasis Capital LLC. He is also the president of Nations Advisory Partners and has been there for more than a decade. Adam’s success comes from his ability to identify and capitalize disruptions in the market.

His expertise is based on experience, and his academic background. Between 2000 and 2003, he pursued a bachelor of science in business administration at University of Kansas. While there, he engaged in a variety of business-related activities, and was a member of several business societies. Some of them include the Undergraduate Business Council, Honor Court, President and Treasurer of Alpha Kappa Psi (a business fraternity) and the college assembly undergraduate student representative. Besides Oasis Capital LLC, and Nations Advisory Partners, Adam Long was a board member at Premonix, a web analytics firm, and at BMA Securities Inc where he was the executive vice president.

He is a savvy business person with a heart for humanity. To him, business is not all about money, but also about having a positive impact on society. Read more about Adam Long on his Ideamensch interview, his LinkedIn or visit Oasis Capital.

