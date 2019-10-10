Helix BioPharma Corp. Board Changes

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: “HBP”) (“Helix” or the “Company”), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced a change in the Company’s Board of Directors.



The Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. Sylwester Cacek’s as director of the Company, effective October 9, 2019. In his place, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ireneusz Fąfara to the Company’s Board. Mr. Fąfara has over 30 years of financial institution and industrial sector experience where he steered organizational strategy and built successful teams within diverse businesses. Mr. Fafara has held senior executive roles in organizations such as Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego and Polish Social Insurance Institution. He also possesses experience in working on various board of directors and supervisory boards of, among others, as General Director at ORLEN Lietuva, member of Supervisory Board PKO BP S.A., Grupa LOTOS S.A., the National Health Fund of Poland. Mr. Fafara graduated from Cracow University of Economics in the field of International Economic Relations.

“On behalf of the Board and Helix management, I would like to thank Mr. Cacek for his time and dedication, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Prof. Slawomir Majewski, Helix’s Chairman of the Board. In addition, we are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Fąfara to Helix’s Board of Directors.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix’s product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (“CAR”) based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX under the symbol “HBP”.

