Velan Inc. Reports Its Second Quarter 2019/20 Financial Results

Highlights

Sales of US$85.5 million for the quarter

Net earnings 1 of US$1.4 million for the quarter

EBITDA 2 of US$5.2 million for the quarter

Net new orders (“Bookings”) of US$90.7 million for the quarter

Order backlog of US$425.6 million at the end of the quarter, of which US$141.4 million is scheduled for delivery beyond the next 12 months

Net cash of US$34.9 million at the end of the quarter

(millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts) Three-month periods ended

August 31

Six-month periods ended

August 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $85.5 $91.4 $169.3 $169.2 Gross Profit 22.0 19.3 38.1 37.1 Gross profit % 25.7% 21.1% 22.5% 21.9% EBITDA2 5.2 1.4 0.9 (0.1) EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted 0.24 0.06 0.04 (0.01) Net earnings (loss)1 1.4 (2.4) (4.5) (6.2) Net earnings (loss)1 per share – basic and diluted 0.06 (0.11) (0.21) (0.28)

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2019):

Sales amounted to $85.5 million, a decrease of $5.9 million or 6.5% from the prior year. Sales were negatively impacted by decreased shipments of certain large project orders in the Company’s North American and French operations due to customer-related issues and the timing of the delivery schedule for such orders, partially offset by an increase in shipments of large project orders in the Company’s Italian operations due to a record backlog of shippable orders at the beginning of the year. The decrease of sales in the Company’s French operations is due to the timing of the deliveries of certain of its large project orders which are scheduled in the latter part of the fiscal year.





Gross profit percentage increased by 460 basis points from 21.1% to 25.7%. The increase in the gross profit percentage is mainly attributable to a stronger proportion of higher margin product sales and an increased sales volume in the Company’s Italian operations, which allowed the subsidiary to cover its fixed costs more efficiently. This increase was partially offset by temporary or non-recurring factors such as delays in shipments in the Company’s French operations and a less efficient product mix in the Company’s North American project manufacturing business. The Company has noted an increase in the gross profit percentage of its North American operations in comparison to the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The increase is primarily attributable to its MRO business.





Net earnings 1 amounted to $1.4 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.11 per share last year. The Company’s return to profitability for the quarter was achieved through improved margins as well as lowered administration costs of $1.4 million, partially offset by a lower sales volume.





amounted to $1.4 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.11 per share last year. The Company’s return to profitability for the quarter was achieved through improved margins as well as lowered administration costs of $1.4 million, partially offset by a lower sales volume. EBITDA 2 amounted to $5.2 million or $0.24 per share compared to $1.4 million or $0.06 per share last year. The $3.8 million improvement in EBITDA 2 is primarily attributable to a stronger gross margin percentage due to the shipment of higher margin orders combined with a reduction of administration costs, partially offset by an overall lower sales volume.





amounted to $5.2 million or $0.24 per share compared to $1.4 million or $0.06 per share last year. The $3.8 million improvement in EBITDA is primarily attributable to a stronger gross margin percentage due to the shipment of higher margin orders combined with a reduction of administration costs, partially offset by an overall lower sales volume. Bookings amounted to $90.7 million, a decrease of $12.8 million or 12.4% compared to last year. This decrease is primarily attributable to lower order bookings by the Company’s Italian operations, which had record large project orders in the prior year. The Company’s project quotation activity has notably increased this year in sectors where margins are healthy, and concurrently decreased in other sectors where the Company experiences the most aggressive competition and where margins are much tighter. The shift is the result of deliberate screening that is expected to take effect gradually as the Company replaces its existing backlog with higher margin orders. The net decrease in bookings experienced in the last six months, which the Company’s plan aims to reverse, must be understood in this context.

First Half Year Fiscal 2020 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first half year of fiscal 2019):

Sales amounted to $169.3 million, an increase of $0.1 million or 0.1% from the prior year. When compared to the prior half year period, the lower sales volume in the second quarter combined with the higher shipments of the first quarter left sales flat to the level of the prior fiscal year. The increased shipments of certain large project orders booked in the prior fiscal year by the Company’s Italian operations was offset by the lowered sales volume recognized in the French and North American operations of the Company.





Gross profit percentage increased by 60 basis points from 21.9% to 22.5%. This improvement is due to a higher sales volume and a stronger proportion of higher margin product sales in the Company’s Italian operations, partially offset by a lower sales volume and a less efficient product mix in the Company’s French and North American operations. Overall, the Company is still delivering its backlog which means that the margins do not yet reflect the impact of the number of measures launched in the last quarter under the Company’s V20 transformation plan. The combined effect of these measures is expected to gradually take effect in the course of this fiscal year and next year but the greater impact of the Company’s transformative V20 initiatives is only expected late in fiscal year 2021, when the task of reorganizing and reducing the Company’s North American footprint is planned to be completed.





Net loss 1 amounted to $4.5 million or $0.21 per share compared to $6.2 million or $0.28 per share last year. The $1.7 million improvement is primarily attributable to a higher gross profit percentage, lowered finance costs and a higher recovery of income taxes.





amounted to $4.5 million or $0.21 per share compared to $6.2 million or $0.28 per share last year. The $1.7 million improvement is primarily attributable to a higher gross profit percentage, lowered finance costs and a higher recovery of income taxes. EBITDA 2 amounted to $0.9 million or $0.04 per share compared to a negative $0.1 million or $0.01 per share last year. The $1.0 million increase in EBITDA 2 is mainly attributable to the improved margin in the current fiscal year.





amounted to $0.9 million or $0.04 per share compared to a negative $0.1 million or $0.01 per share last year. The $1.0 million increase in EBITDA is mainly attributable to the improved margin in the current fiscal year. Bookings amounted to $154.9 million, a decrease of $34.8 million or 18.3% compared to last year. This decrease is due primarily to lower order bookings by the Company’s North American operations which had seen an unusually high surge of non-project valve re-stocking orders from its distributors in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. MRO distributor orders this fiscal year are expected to reflect a more normalized stock replenishment cycle. The decrease is also due to lower large project orders booked by the Company’s Italian operations which had record project orders in the prior year.





The Company ended the period with a backlog of $425.6 million, a decrease of $24.1 million or 5.4% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. The decrease in backlog is primarily attributable to the weak book-to-bill ratio of 0.91 in the quarter and the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar over the course of the current fiscal year.





Administration costs amounted to $43.5 million, a decrease of $0.2 million or 0.5% compared to last year. The decrease in administration costs was achieved despite the recording of a $0.9 million provision regarding the settlement of a product claim that was filed against the Company in a prior fiscal year and a $1.0 million investment in the Company’s transformation and reorganization initiative, V20, which was announced during the prior fiscal year. Excluding these costs, the reduction in administration costs is mainly attributable to the higher freight charges that were incurred in the prior fiscal year in order to air freight a large delayed order.





The Company ended the period with net cash of $34.9 million, a decrease of $6.0 million or 14.7% since the beginning of the fiscal year. This decrease is primarily attributable to investments in property, plant and equipment, long-term debt and lease liabilities repayments, as well as to distributions to shareholders via dividends, partially offset by cash provided by operating activities and an increase in long-term debt. Net cash was also negatively impacted by the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar over the course of the current year.





Foreign currency impacts:



Based on average exchange rates, the Euro weakened 5.6% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This resulted in the Company’s net profits and bookings from its European subsidiaries being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current quarter.



Based on average exchange rates, the Canadian dollar weakened 2.5% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This resulted in the Company’s Canadian dollar expenses being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current quarter.



The net impact of the above currency swings did not have a significant impact on the Company’s net loss 1 .



“Although Fiscal 2020 is a year of challenges as we reposition our North American manufacturing and sales operations, our second quarter results showed improvements over the same quarter last year, most notably in margin and SG&A costs,” said John Ball, CFO of Velan Inc. “We are working to conserve our working capital as the largest part of our North American manufacturing transformation is still ahead of us. Nonetheless, we are reinstituting our NCIB as we believe this is an effective use of our cash.”

Yves Leduc, President and CEO of Velan Inc., said, “We are on schedule with the restructuring and specialization of our North American manufacturing footprint and increasing the capacity of our Indian plant to make it ready for the transfer of commodity valves still manufactured in North America. Meanwhile our overseas operations are performing well and we are particularly pleased with the progress our Italian subsidiary has been making in the upstream oil and gas market after a few challenging years. Furthermore, the new strategic business units have definitely sharpened our focus on discrete market and end-user opportunities, planting the seeds for better profitable growth. Although we note progress on several fronts of our V20 transformation agenda, we are not satisfied yet, remembering that the most significant impact of the Company’s transformative V20 initiatives is only expected late next year, when the task of reorganizing and reducing the Company’s North American footprint is planned to be completed.”

Dividend

The Board declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN$0.03 per share, payable on December 27, 2019, to all shareholders of record as at December 12, 2019.

The Board of the Company has authorized today a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 151,384 Subordinate Voting Shares representing approximately 2.5 % of the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company. The normal course issuer bid is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Conference call

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the second quarter conference call to be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1‑800‑909-4197, access code 21930534. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1‑416‑626‑4100 or 1‑800‑558‑5253, access code 21930534.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. ( www.velan.com ) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$366.9 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,800 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS measures

In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company’s consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business.

The term “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures” section in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis included in its Interim Report for the quarter ended August 31, 2019 for a detailed calculation of this measure. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

1 Net earnings or loss refers to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.

2 Non-IFRS measures – see explanation above.

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As At August 31, February 28, 2019 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 78,267 70,673 Short-term investments 2,296 658 Accounts receivable 119,431 137,520 Income taxes recoverable 15,042 16,863 Inventories 176,035 165,583 Deposits and prepaid expenses 4,065 4,612 Derivative assets 8 189 395,144 396,098 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 95,981 83,537 Intangible assets and goodwill 16,760 18,146 Deferred income taxes 24,658 25,947 Other assets 509 629 137,908 128,259 Total assets 533,052 524,357 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 43,357 29,807 Short-term bank loans 1,680 2,172 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 66,355 74,910 Income taxes payable 1,235 495 Dividend payable 501 497 Customer deposits 43,164 40,240 Provisions 7,465 8,494 Accrual for performance guarantees 21,669 23,014 Derivative liabilities 12 83 Current portion of long-term debt 7,749 8,609 Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 1,411 - 194,598 188,321 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 12,393 13,242 Long-term lease liabilities 13,872 - Income taxes payable 1,742 1,742 Deferred income taxes 3,411 3,738 Other liabilities 8,239 8,481 39,657 27,203 Total liabilities 234,255 215,524 Equity Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Share capital 73,090 73,090 Contributed surplus 6,076 6,074 Retained earnings 249,185 254,606 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,388) (28,990) 294,963 304,780 Non-controlling interest 3,834 4,053 Total equity 298,797 308,833 Total liabilities and equity 533,052 524,357





Velan Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)

Three-month periods ended

August 31

Six-month periods ended

August 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 $ $ $ $ Sales 85,467 91,375 169,283 169,249 Cost of sales 63,485 72,032 131,207 132,169 Gross profit 21,982 19,343 38,076 37,080 Administration costs 19,995 21,460 43,458 43,684 Other expense (income) 4 (8 ) (53 ) (24 ) Operating profit (loss) 1,983 (2,109 ) (5,329 ) (6,580 ) Finance income 595 220 735 362 Finance costs 409 770 876 944 Finance income (costs) – net 186 (550 ) (141 ) (582 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes 2,169 (2,659 ) (5,470 ) (7,162 ) Provision for (Recovery of) income taxes 851 (104 ) (968 ) (933 ) Net income (loss) for the period 1,318 (2,555 ) (4,502 ) (6,229 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares 1,369 (2,438 ) (4,455 ) (6,165 ) Non-controlling interest (51 ) (117 ) (47 ) (64 ) 1,318 (2,555 ) (4,502 ) (6,229 ) Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic 0.06 (0.11 ) (0.21 ) (0.28 ) Diluted 0.06 (0.11 ) (0.21 ) (0.28 ) Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.05 Voting Share (CA$0.03) (CA$0.03) (CA$0.06) (CA$0.06) Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares Basic 21,621,935 21,621,935 21,621,935 21,621,935 Diluted 21,621,935 21,621,935 21,621,935 21,621,935





Velan Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three-month periods ended

August 31

Six-month periods ended

August 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 $

$

$

$

Comprehensive loss Net income (loss) for the period 1,318 (2,555 ) (4,502 ) (6,229 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations whose functional currency is other than the reporting currency (U.S. dollar) (1,719 ) (1,390 ) (4,570 ) (6,822 ) Comprehensive loss (401 ) (3,945 ) (9,072 ) (13,051 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (316 ) (3,732 ) (8,853 ) (12,900 ) Non-controlling interest (85 ) (213 ) (219 ) (151 ) (401 ) (3,945 ) (9,072 ) (13,051 ) Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).





Velan Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)

Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders

Number of shares Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated

other comprehensive

loss Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance - February 28, 2019 21,621,935 73,090 6,074 (28,990 ) 254,606 304,780 4,053 308,833 Net loss for the period - - - - (4,455 ) (4,455 ) (47 ) (4,502 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (4,398 ) - (4,398 ) (172 ) (4,570 ) 21,621,935 73,090 6,074 (33,388 ) 250,151 295,927 3,834 299,761 Effect of share-based compensation - - 2 - - 2 - 2 Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - - (696 ) (696 ) - (696 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - - (270 ) (270 ) - (270 ) Non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - Balance - August 31, 2019 21,621,935 73,090 6,076 (33,388 ) 249,185 294,963 3,834 298,797 Balance - February 28, 2018 21,621,935 73,090 6,057 (19,790 ) 256,668 316,025 5,592 321,617 Adjustment related to the transition to IFRS 15 4,741 4,741 - 4,741 Adjusted balance - March 1, 2018 21,621,935 73,090 6,057 (19,790 ) 261,409 320,766 5,592 326,358 Net loss for the period - - - - (6,165 ) (6,165 ) (64 ) (6,229 ) Other comprehensive income - - - (6,735 ) - (6,735 ) (87 ) (6,822 ) 21,621,935 73,090 6,057 (26,525 ) 255,244 307,866 5,441 313,307 Effect of share-based compensation - - 9 - - 9 - 9 Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - - (685 ) (685 ) - (685 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - - (264 ) (264 ) - (264 ) Non-controlling interest - - - - - - (927 ) (927 ) Balance - August 31, 2018 21,621,935 73,090 6,066 (26,525 ) 254,295 306,926 4,514 311,440





Velan Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three-month periods

ended August 31

Six-month periods ended

August 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 $

$

$

$

Cash flows from Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period 1,318 (2,555 ) (4,502 ) (6,229 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities 4,230 3,453 6,913 7,003 Changes in non-cash working capital items (4,315 ) 2,225 544 (3,980 ) Cash provided (used) by operating activities 1,233 3,123 2,955 (3,206 ) Investing activities Short-term investments (1,634 ) 438 (1,638 ) 489 Additions to property, plant and equipment (966 ) (3,278 ) (1,714 ) (5,290 ) Additions to intangible assets (111 ) (3 ) (133 ) (99 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 7 115 39 125 Net change in other assets (1,341 ) 51 (1,328 ) 578 Cash used by investing activities (4,045 ) (2,677 ) (4,774 ) (4,197 ) Financing activities Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders (486 ) (488 ) (962 ) (2,130 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - - - (927 ) Short-term bank loans (53 ) 1,020 (492 ) 985 Increase in long-term debt 1,122 - 1,122 607 Repayment of long-term debt (1,143 ) (1,268 ) (1,859 ) (1,930 ) Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (262 ) - (658 ) - Cash used by financing activities (822 ) (736 ) (2,849 ) (3,395 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash (853 ) (3 ) (1,288 ) (2,411 ) Net change in cash during the period (4,487 ) (293 ) (5,956 ) (13,209 ) Net cash – Beginning of the period 39,397 51,627 40,866 64,543 Net cash – End of the period 34,910 51,334 34,910 51,334 Net cash is composed of: Cash and cash equivalents 78,267 70,114 78,267 70,114 Bank indebtedness (43,357 ) (18,780 ) (43,357 ) (18,780 ) 34,910 51,334 34,910 51,334 Supplementary information Interest paid 179 132 458 168 Income taxes paid 1,676 2,421 3,507 4,354

For further information please contact:

Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer

or

John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (514) 748-7743

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com



