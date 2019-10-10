Crescent Promotes Crum and Swaldi in Development Group

Kevin Crum promoted to senior vice president of development for Crescent Real Estate

Promotions recognize Crescent employees who are successfully managing high-profile projects for real estate management, development, and investment company

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces the promotions of Kevin Crum and Garrett Swaldi within Crescent’s development team. Crum moves from vice president to senior vice president of development while Swaldi moves from director to vice president of development.

Crum, who joined Crescent in 1999, has managed development of several high-profile Crescent projects in the Dallas Fort Worth area. He was the project manager for the development of the McKinney & Olive office and retail project in Uptown Dallas. He is engaged in a similar role on Crescent’s development of American Airlines’ Skyview Office Complex on the Robert L. Crandall campus in Fort Worth. He was also involved with The Hotel and Residences at the Ritz-Carlton and The Tower Residences and Regency Row, Ritz-Carlton in Dallas. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University and is a certified public accountant.

Swaldi has served as director of development for Crescent since May 2017. Prior to joining Crescent, Swaldi worked as vice president at TRT Holdings, Inc. and manager of development for The Beck Group. With Crescent, he has focused on hospitality projects and is currently leading the 600-room campus lodge for American Airlines.

Swaldi is a 1999 graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Science. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 2005.

“We are thrilled to reward both Kevin and Garrett with well-earned promotions for the excellent work they have been doing for Crescent and our customers,” said Joseph Pitchford, Managing Director, Crescent. “Kevin and Garrett have been integral to the success of Crescent’s development activities. Kevin has been our ‘go-to’ guy for more than a decade, and Garrett brings talent and new energy that serves Crescent well with the wide range of exciting new projects we are delivering to our customers throughout the U.S.”

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.



