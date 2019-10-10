IFIC Welcomes Finance Canada Amendment to Advantage Rules

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) welcomes the federal Department of Finance’s decision to amend the definition of “advantage” under subsection 207.01(1) of the Income Tax Act. The update will specifically clarify that investment management fees paid outside of registered plans do not constitute an advantage for the plan.



“We are pleased that the government has recognized that paying investment fees outside of registered plans does not lead to a tax-motivated advantage,” said Minal Upadhyaya, Vice President, Policy, IFIC. “This development will have a positive impact on investors, who will not be subject to penalties for entering into this type of arrangement.”

The Canada Revenue Agency originally announced that payment of investment management fees outside a registered plan was considered an “advantage” in November 2016. Extensions to the implementation date were provided, as discussions continued between the government and external stakeholders. IFIC has been working with industry and government stakeholders to reverse this proposed implementation since 2016.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.