Consolidated Communications to Release Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings on Oct. 31

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 31 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT to discuss results.



The Company will broadcast a live webcast of the call at Consolidated’s Investor Relations website which will be available for replay at the same address shortly thereafter.



Call participants should dial 877-374-3981 and enter conference ID 5824024. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 7 by calling 855-859-2056, enter ID 5824024.



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact:

Lisa Hood

(844) 909-CNSL (2675)

lisa.hood@consolidated.com



