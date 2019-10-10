Geoverse and 7 Cedars Casino Announce Private LTE Solution to be Deployed by Year End

7 Cedars Casino is one of the first organizations to plan carrier-grade wireless service for its casino, restaurants and new $40 million luxury hotel

Geoverse will design, install and manage the end-to-end Private LTE solution that will provide ubiquitous in-building coverage

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back in 1995 when the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe first opened the 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim, WA, few people had cell phones and customers used pay phones to make calls from the casino. Times have definitely changed. Today, tech-savvy customers from the Seattle area always want to be connected. This is a problem for the casino resort that currently has limited wireless coverage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8291771d-c05f-422e-a598-308d74b56cf6

For the 7 Cedars Casino, the timing of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) recent approval of the deployment of Citizens Band Radio Services (CBRS) was perfect. Concurrently with the FCC announcement, 7 Cedars signed a contract with Geoverse for a Private LTE solution for the casino, three restaurants and the new $40 million luxury hotel that will open in May 2020. The network will provide up to 5-bars of connectivity and support a wide range of new applications and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

“Geoverse has extensive industry experience installing and maintaining carrier-grade wireless networks,” says Glenn Smithson, General Manager of 7 Cedars Casino. “They also understand our vision of providing personalized services focused on improving the end-to-end customer experience. Our customers will be connected to guest services via iPads provided in their rooms or by using apps on their own devices. We will offer services such as digital reservations, mobile check-in, wireless keys using the customers’ own cell phone and a personal mobile concierge in addition to ubiquitous wireless service throughout the casino and hotel. Our goal is to provide the best guest experience in the Olympic Peninsula and the Geoverse solution is key to our strategy.”

Geoverse is a licensed mobile network operator that is creating and managing the end-to-end Private LTE solution for 7 Cedars Casino. The solution provides highly reliable and secure communication services as well as robust application capabilities for online gaming, smart building applications and IoT devices. Geoverse also has the scalability and flexibility to expand as new buildings are added and to upgrade to next generation functionality such as 5G.

“7 Cedars Casino is a forward-thinking, innovative organization that has a 25-year track record of embracing change to enhance its customer experience and optimize its business, says Rod Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Geoverse. “Many companies take a wait and see attitude towards new opportunities or technologies but not 7 Cedars. They understand their customers and jumped at the opportunity to provide carrier-grade wireless service in their casino and restaurants. And next summer they are adding an entirely new customer experience with the opening of their luxury hotel.”

About 7 Cedars Casino:

People of the S’Klallam Tribe have lived and prospered on the North Olympic Peninsula for ten thousand years. The Jamestown band is part of the greater S’Klallam tribe and has owned land just west of the City of Sequim since 1874. Today the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe contributes to the local community through its various business entities including the 7 Cedars Casino, a golf course and restaurants, art gallery, Jamestown Health Clinic, and construction and excavating divisions. Located just east of Sequim, 7 Cedars Casino offers Las Vegas style gaming, a choice of dining venues, and live entertainment in Club Seven. The 7 Cedars Hotel is the first phase of the 7 Cedars Resort masterplan.

About Geoverse:

Geoverse connect people, things & places and make faster and more secure connectivity accessible and affordable to businesses. A subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. [Nasdaq: ATNI], Geoverse is a licensed mobile network operator that designs and operates Private LTE services on behalf of enterprise using shared CBRS and licensed spectrum. The Geoverse solution enables enterprises and partners to deliver reliable cellular service for occupants, connectivity for IoT, and a secure network for enterprise applications. For more information, please go to www.geoverse.io .

Contact: Carl Gunell, Geoverse

Phone: +1 714 350-3800

Email: carl.gunell@geoverse.io

7 Cedars Casino 7 Cedars Casino, Sequim WA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.