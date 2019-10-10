Glatfelter to Report Earnings on October 29th

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx .

What: Glatfelter’s 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 9193479 Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: October 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m. through November 12, 2019, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056

International dial (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 9193479



About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $910 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .

Contacts: Investors: Media: Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck S amuel.Hillard@glatfelter.com Eileen.Beck@glatfelter.com (717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.