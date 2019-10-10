Standard Cognition Acquires DeepMagic to Accelerate Autonomous Checkout Roadmap

DeepMagic’s computer vision technology and patents strengthen Standard’s leadership position

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Cognition , which is building the next interface of retail, announced today that it has acquired the assets of DeepMagic, a New York-based startup focused on unattended, automated retail. DeepMagic was founded by Bernd Schoner and Davi Geiger. Schoner will join Standard in a consulting capacity, to help manage the integration of DeepMagic’s technology into Standard’s platform.

DeepMagic has developed strong computer vision technology that can identify individual items with outstanding accuracy and has deployed commercial systems in the US and Europe. The company also holds key patents dating back to 2016 covering important elements of autonomous checkout technology. Together, these factors made DeepMagic an excellent acquisition candidate for Standard. Both companies were among the earliest startups in the space.

“Both Standard and DeepMagic took a computer-vision only approach to autonomous checkout, making our technologies very compatible,” said Jordan Fisher, co-founder and CEO of Standard Cognition. “We both knew from the start that in order to retrofit into existing retail environments, we needed to maintain a very low footprint - a cameras-only system is the best way to do that. DeepMagic had developed very strong computer vision technology that fits very well into our technology portfolio - we’re excited to take the technology forward.”

Bernd Schoner, co-founder and CEO of DeepMagic, said, “We’re thrilled that our technology will live on in the Standard platform. We’ve long admired Standard’s approach to autonomous checkout. They are currently leading this market and we believe they are well positioned to win big in this space.”

Standard Cognition was one of the first startups in the autonomous checkout space, and first to open a cashierless store in San Francisco. Recently named to Y Combinator’s Top Companies List for 2019 , Standard is currently working with retailers across the US and the world. The company has raised $86M in funding from high-profile investors including CRV, Initialized Capital, EQT Ventures and Y Combinator.

About Standard Cognition

Standard Cognition provides the most flexible AI-powered autonomous checkout solutions for brick & mortar retailers. Available to any retailer, the Standard solution lets consumers shop and pay without waiting in line, scanning or stopping to check out. It helps retailers reduce labor costs, improve the customer experience, and improve profit margins by up to 100 percent. Standard also helps retailers of all sizes compete with larger chains and online offerings such as Amazon. Learn more at https://www.standard.ai/ or follow @standardAI .

Media Contact:

Michelle Faulkner

+1 617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.