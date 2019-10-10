Exogun: The Latest in Percussive Massage Technology Is Now Wireless and Portable

The Ultimate Percussive Massage Therapy Device 6 speeds. 4 attachments. Multiple treatment options. Give your back the treatment it deserves

Exogun is the leader in percussion therapy and its latest product allows athletes, fitness buffs, and anyone to take the benefits of percussive massage anywhere

Exogun brings professional-grade recovery and spa-quality massage to those who typically can only afford those types of services once in a blue moon” — Exogun

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional athletes have long used percussion massage therapy to recover faster, reduce pain, and relieve tension after training — but this type of massage was only available to those with massage therapists and a team of experts behind them.

Exogun Dream Pro is a new portable massager that puts the power of a professional percussive massage into your hand. Wireless, lightweight, and adjustable, Exogun is changing the way people experience fitness, recovery, and tension relief. Having launched its latest product just 2 weeks ago, Exogun has already generated thousands of sales for its latest product to its dedicated fan base. Limited supplies of the latest product are still available at exogun.com.

“Exogun brings professional-grade recovery and spa-quality massage to those who typically can only afford those types of services once in a blue moon,” says the founder of Exogun. “We’re athletes ourselves, and we wanted to level the playing field while making training safer and more effective for everyone.”

Exogun is unlike other massage device. It is an all-in-one massager that offers both the benefits of a professional percussion massage and the tension-melting benefits of deep-tissue relaxation massage. Thanks to its 4 interchangeable massage heads and 6 speed settings, Exogun is totally customizable and guaranteed to deliver the right intensity no matter the body type, muscle group, or massage preference of the user.

Exogun’s percussion settings penetrate soft muscle tissue and instantly increase blood flow to muscles, relieve tension, and reduce pain. Percussion massage can also increase range of motion and enhance performance in as little as a few days of use. Athletes have long used this massage technique to reduce recovery times and prevent injury. Thanks to Exogun, this technology is now available to everyone.

To switch from an intense percussive massage to a relaxing deep-tissue massage, simply adjust the speed and change the massager head. Whether you feel pain or stress at home, at the office, or on the road, Exogun is lightweight and easy to pack in a bag or briefcase.

Exogun can be used alone or with the help of a partner. There’s no need to understand massage therapy or have any medical knowledge—Exogun’s unique percussion settings deliver the exact pressure necessary to relieve tension at the source. Just use Exogun at the source of pain or tension and enjoy relief in as little as 60 seconds.

Designed by fitness experts, Egogun’s FirmWare Grip handle features unique ergonomic contours that allow the massager to be held confidently no matter the speed or intensity. Exogun was specially designed for use on the shoulders and lower back by a solo user without any awkwardness or discomfort.

Exogun’s lithium-ion battery charges quickly and safely. The massager’s body is fortified with rubber and is durable enough for use outdoors, at the gym, or anywhere else quick recovery is needed.

The latest Exogun product is now on sale at a reduced launch price (while supplies last). Free worldwide shipping is included. Learn more at exogun.com.

About Exogun

Exogun was founded by a team of engineers and athletes dedicated to improving performance and recovery for sportspeople. Fitness lovers around the globe are far too prone to injury and chronic pain because they don’t have access to effective technology or the money to afford treatment. To remedy this, the team got to work designing a device that perfectly reproduced a real percussive sports massage and was safe enough to be used by anyone.

After hundreds of design iterations and prototypes, Exogun was born. But the team didn’t stop there. By carefully calibrating each speed setting and including multiple interchangeable massager heads, Exogun became a multi-massage device that could assist both in recovery and relaxation. The Exogun team believes they have designed the most versatile, powerful, and effective massager on the market.

Riding on the success of Exogun, they are hard at work designing more devices to improve the safety and performance of athletes around the globe.



Exogun - Product Intro



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.