CICA calls on citizens for patriotism

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 10 - The secretary general of the Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA), Deolinda Teca, Thursday called on Angolans for patriotism, stressing that the protest summoned for Friday, via social networks, "has no reason to happen".,

According to the Secretary – general of Christian Churches, demonstrations are a right provided in the Constitution and can be carried out, but paralyzing the state for a day, as intended, is inappropriate at this time.

Speaking to ANGOP, she said that the country is entering a new dynamic and adopting new paradigm regarding the implementation of development projects.

She encouraged society to reflect deeply on the gains made over the past two years of governance, underlining that “Angola has gained international prestige” with the changes made by the government of João Lourenço.

Since taking office on 26 September 2017, the President of the Republic has given particular attention to the issue of combating corruption and money laundering.

As part of his government program, the Angolan head of state has been promoting programs to end monopolies and oligopolies, broaden the tax base, diversify the economy and improve the country's business environment and image.

