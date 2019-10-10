Issued by Church of Scientology International

Citizens Commission on Human Rights Comes Down Hard on ECT

Citizens Commission on Human Rights UK blows the whistle on electroshock treatment.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights UK blows the whistle on electroshock treatment.

With signs proclaiming “Stop the Torture, Ban Electroshock Treatment,” CCHR picketed Maudsley Hospital in South London to protect the rights of mental patients.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) led by the group’s national director Brian Daniels picketed Maudsley Hospital to protest the institution’s use of electroconvulsive treatment (ECT), which passes up to 460 volts of electricity through the brain causing a grand mal seizure that can result in permanent memory loss and brain damage.

Key facts about ECT are not promoted by the psychiatric industry in the UK. For example, teens are being subjected to ECT in the UK, where it is estimated from Freedom of Information requests that from 2016 to 2018, 5,165 patients age 16 to 98 were given electroshock.

What's more, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment has condemned the use of coercive electroshock.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists admits that no one is certain how ECT works.

A classic example of the irreparable damage and tragedy of the use of ECT was the suicide of Nobel prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway. “What is the sense of ruining my head and erasing my memory, which is my capital, and putting me out of business?” he wrote in his suicide note. “It was a brilliant cure but we lost the patient.”

The work of Brian Daniels and his UK CCHR team is presented in an episode of "Voices for Humanity" on the Scientology Network.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology. It is dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuse and ensuring patient protection.

For more news, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
Citizens Commission on Human Rights

Citizens Commission on Human Rights

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Citizens Commission on Human Rights Comes Down Hard on ECT
Help: Can It Be Contagious?
Faith Leaders: United for Religious Freedom
View All Stories From This Author