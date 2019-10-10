StrikeForce Patent Update

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), earlier this week, the Supreme Court of the United States denied StrikeForce’s petition for a writ of certiorari in StrikeForce Tech., Inc. v. SecureAuth Corp (19-103). Thus, the claims asserted against SecureAuth in the Central District of California, case no. 2:17-cv-04314-JAK-SK, remain invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 101. StrikeForce’s three patents contain a total of 108 claims, 43 claims were deemed invalid, however, 65 claims are still valid. StrikeForce is currently considering its options in the New Jersey cases against Duo and Centrify.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, StrikeForce’s ProtectID® products still retain patent protection and StrikeForce intends to further expand those protections with new patents in the coming months. In the meantime, StrikeForce continues to monitor the federal courts because there are several cases, including Berkheimer v. HP, currently pending in the Supreme Court, that could potentially change the legal landscape for challenging patents under § 101. Additionally, U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Chris Coons (D-DE), along with several other senators have released a bipartisan, bicameral draft bill that could reform § 101 of the Patent Act.

“StrikeForce continues to feel very optimistic about its IP strategy, its revenue generating opportunities and its commitment to increase shareholder value”, says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

​Mark L. Kay

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com



